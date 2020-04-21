Furious Delhi Residents Protest Sale of Alcohol, Drugs Amid COVID-19 Lockdown – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): In order to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Indian government extended the nationwide lockdown until 3 May. The lockdown has brought the country to a standstill with only essential services allowed to function.

Hundreds of residents in the Indian capital have taken to the streets, protesting against the illegal sale of liquor and drugs in their area after a woman alleged her purse was snatched.

According to the residents of the city’s Uttam Nagar neighbourhood, despite the lockdown in place, there are around four peddlers in the area and due to them a lot of snatching incidents occur almost daily. People come to the area to buy liquor or drugs and create a lot of nuisance but police continue to remain on the sidelines.

“Snatching is nothing new here. Almost every day we get to learn about incidents in the area. As people sell liquor here due to their customers, incidents are on the rise. Despite the lockdown, they are fearless of being caught by police and still carrying out such acts", said Vipin Mahesh, one of Uttam Nagar's residents.

A video of the area shows angry protesters, wearing masks and staging a sit-in on the roads while keeping social distancing in mind. People can be seen complaining about the sale of liquor in the area under policemen’s noses.

According to the police, on Tuesday morning a woman alleged that her purse was snatched. A complaint was registered and the protesters were given assurance of quick action against the culprits.

People allege snatching in the area is a common sight and despite lockdown in place, criminals continue to indulge in such acts.

As per the official crime data provided by the Delhi Police, the national capital witnessed as many as 68 incidents of theft during the lockdown from 1 April to 15 April. It also recorded 66 heinous crimes including murders and rape during the same period.