India to Minimise Covid-19 Infection Risk by Innovative Mobile Testing in Containment Zones – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Coronavirus cases in India are witnessing a daily spike that resulted in the extension of the 21-day lockdown, imposed on 24 March, until 3 May. To contain the menace, the Delhi government has kicked off rapid testing in containment zones from Sunday. The national capital remains one of the worst hit areas in the country.

COVID-19 testing vans are the latest attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The aim is to increase the testing rate while minimising the risk to health workers in the process.

These vehicles are for mainly set to be rolled out in Delhi. Spencer India technologies, with the help of an Italian partner, has designed mobile vans that have the capacity to screen and test 200-300 patients per day and are 100 percent contactless to safeguard medics.

Anti-#COVIDー19 vans for sample testing in testing containment zones. Yet to receive a go ahead from Delhi Govt, these contact-less vans can test 200-300 patients per day.

​Rajeev Mehta, Project and Sales Manager, Spencer India told Sputnik: “These vans have power backup, toughened glass and adequate space for supporting tools. We only need support from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra Bolero for the base vehicle.”

The Delhi government has already received orders for the vehicle from private institutions, other cities and NGOs.

“Now, we got order of 30 nos of COVID-19 van from various customers. The firm is looking forward to expand these services across India,” Mehta added.

Delhi started deploying rapid testing kits from Sunday and state health minister Satyendra Jain says the administration has received 42,000 antibody kits from the federal government. These kits take 30 minutes to deliver results.

The health care workers in the city will now undertake random testing in 79 containment zones. Delhi having population of over 15 million has conducted tests on around 20,000 people as of Sunday.

Delhi stands second in India in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 2,003 and has witnessed 45 deaths so far. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grave concern about the level of cases in the capital as it has 12 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country.

There are 14,175 active case in the country and 543 people have lost their lives to the virus. The Indian Council of Medical Research says that 383,985 individuals have been tested as of 19 April.