Register
13:28 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A medical staff checks on a ventilator of an intensive care unit at a newly inaugurated hospital by the Tamil Nadu state during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on March 27, 2020

    India's Ventilator Requirement Will Triple Within Next Week, Government Lab Researchers Say

    © AFP 2020 / ARUN SANKAR
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/04/1079030439_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_cd320d8ca6832bdb13d89feeffedcf81.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004201079029507-indias-ventilator-requirement-will-triple-within-next-week-government-lab-researchers-say/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As the number of cases in India has crossed the 17,000-case mark, several suggestions have been made that the country would require more ventilators, as the COVID-19 situation is developing.

    A team of researchers from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), which was established by the Indian government's Department of Science and Technology, has predicted that the demand for ventilators in the country will triple within a week.

    The JNCASR projected requiring of 27,300-49,000 ventilators by 28 April, an increase from a projected requirement of 12,250-18,900 ventilators by 21 April.

    The forecast is made as per the COVID-19 predictive model developed by researchers from JNCASR and the Indian Institute of Science. The model details the short-term predictions about the coronavirus infection and the medical supplies that would be required to deal with it in the country.

    As per the previous study of the research team, the current lockdown provisions in the country are not enough to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases in India, but long-term policies would be more imperative in determining the decrease in it.

    According to D. M. Vidyasagar, FRS, National Science Chair and Distinguished Professor, “The (predictive) model can help Indian authorities to get accurate projections of the requirements for critical resources such as ICU beds, ventilators, and the like.”

    India, which currently has nearly 60,000 ventilators, had recently revoked a ban on the import of used ventilators from other countries.

    Ventilators remain a critical weapon in this fight against COVID-19 as the virus attacks the respiratory system of a patient.

    According the India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal, the country has placed an order for 49,000 ventilators along with other essential medical supplies. The order has started to be delivered.

    There are 14,175 active COVID-19 case in India, while 543 people have succumbed to the illness. The 21-day lockdown imposed in the country on 25 March has been extended until 3 May given the rising number of cases, as Sunday recorded the highest-ever jump in COVID-19 cases in a single day.

    Related:

    India’s First Home-Grown Low Cost COVID-19 Test Kits to Hit Market Soon, After Regulatory Clearance
    Thousands of Chinese Kits Including Rapid Antibody Tests Arrive in India
    India Pushes for Speedy Research on COVID-19, Allows National Labs to Carry Out Clinical Trials
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse