India's Ventilator Requirement Will Triple Within Next Week, Government Lab Researchers Say

New Delhi (Sputnik): As the number of cases in India has crossed the 17,000-case mark, several suggestions have been made that the country would require more ventilators, as the COVID-19 situation is developing.

A team of researchers from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), which was established by the Indian government's Department of Science and Technology, has predicted that the demand for ventilators in the country will triple within a week.

The JNCASR projected requiring of 27,300-49,000 ventilators by 28 April, an increase from a projected requirement of 12,250-18,900 ventilators by 21 April.

The forecast is made as per the COVID-19 predictive model developed by researchers from JNCASR and the Indian Institute of Science. The model details the short-term predictions about the coronavirus infection and the medical supplies that would be required to deal with it in the country.

As per the previous study of the research team, the current lockdown provisions in the country are not enough to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases in India, but long-term policies would be more imperative in determining the decrease in it.

According to D. M. Vidyasagar, FRS, National Science Chair and Distinguished Professor, “The (predictive) model can help Indian authorities to get accurate projections of the requirements for critical resources such as ICU beds, ventilators, and the like.”

India, which currently has nearly 60,000 ventilators, had recently revoked a ban on the import of used ventilators from other countries.

Ventilators remain a critical weapon in this fight against COVID-19 as the virus attacks the respiratory system of a patient.

According the India’s Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal, the country has placed an order for 49,000 ventilators along with other essential medical supplies. The order has started to be delivered.

There are 14,175 active COVID-19 case in India, while 543 people have succumbed to the illness. The 21-day lockdown imposed in the country on 25 March has been extended until 3 May given the rising number of cases, as Sunday recorded the highest-ever jump in COVID-19 cases in a single day.