11:10 GMT17 April 2020
    A ventilator is seen at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse, where 400 ventilators arrived and before being shipped out for distribution, due to concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., March 24, 2020

    Desperate Times: India Welcomes Used Ventilators from Overseas to Prepare for COVID-19

    © REUTERS / Caitlin Ochs
    India
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107873/46/1078734696_0:213:3014:1909_1200x675_80_0_0_3b6694222742c68466ac5b5170dffabe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004171078992107-desperate-times-india-welcomes-used-ventilators-from-overseas-to-prepare-for-covid-19/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The total number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 13,000 mark in India. As of now, the number of cured and discharged COVID-19 patients is much higher than the death toll. The country is now working to ensure that doctors, hospitals and patients get all the necessary help.

    India – which currently has around 60,000 ventilators in the country – has now revoked a ban on the import of used ventilators from other countries. Since the coronavirus is known to attack the respiratory systems of humans, maintaining a healthy stock of ventilators is extremely important.

    "Considering the urgent need for ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients, several requests for relaxation in import policy to facilitate clearance of used ventilators have been received...in view of outbreak of COVID-19, the ministry has decided to allow the import of used ventilators by hospitals for six months," the order issued by Hazardous Substance Management Division reads.

    Ventilators are mechanical breathing equipment that allow patients to maintain adequate oxygen supply in the body.

    In India, the guidelines on dealing with waste materials do not currently allow the import of medical equipment such as ventilator. 

    India allows import of used ventilators from other countries till 30 September. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/dhsV3Ok2LK

    ​Even though this is seen as a desperate measure in desperate times, medical professionals are not sure that relying on used ventilators is a good idea.

    “Let’s hope we do not reach a position where we would need to make use of these imported machinery. Even though they are generally refurbished, and can be termed safe, the reason they have been used and are being donated is because they are old models. Personally, I would suggest unless of course we are not in a do-or-die situation, we can work smoothly with the ventilators we already have here,” a central India-based doctor told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

    "First the old used ventilators are bought, then they are checked and mended. Before supplying or selling to the hospitals, the refurbished ventilators are also sterilized," the doctor added. 

    Netizens also expressed their uneasiness about the measure on social networking platforms.

    ​Amid the shortage of important personal protection equipment, ventilators and gears – Indian organizations like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) are developing multi-patient ventilators – one of which would be capable of supporting four to five patients single handedly.

    ​Domestic equipment makers are also coming forward and working with state governments to produce ventilators at low cost.

    ​Currently, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India is 13,387, according to the federal ministry of health and family welfare. The death toll stands at 437, while 1,749 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital. 

     

