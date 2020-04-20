'95% of Arab Women Never Had Orgasm': BJP Lawmaker Draws Wrath on Twitter For Deleted Tweet

A legislator from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being trolled online over one of his old tweets, which has found its way to the social media spotlight despite having been deleted in 2015.
Young BJP lawmaker Tejasvi Surya fell victim to trolling on Twitter after one of his controversial old tweets - "95% Arab girls never had orgasm" – resurfaced and started doing the rounds on the microblogging website.
The 29-year-old Karnataka lawmaker was quick to delete the post, but the screenshots have gone viral.
Surya had tweeted in 2015: “95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love."
While some termed the tweet as an “exposure” to Surya’s thinking towards women, others remarked that the orgasm of Arab women is none of his concern and that his tweet his “filthy and vulgar” towards women.
This isn't about only Arab— Digvijay Singh (@Yadavdigvijaya) April 20, 2020
This is the exposure of @Tejasvi_Surya thinking for women
More than 30% BJP parliamentarians either rape accused or harassment nd murders
इनके लिए महिला = वासना की वस्तु
Tejasvi must be dropped from parliament 🙏#Tejasvi #tejasvi should resign pic.twitter.com/3ifiOaFN2q
It seems that @Tejasvi_Surya and his ilk have caused a massive deflation of India's goodwill in the Arab word😮— Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) April 20, 2020
Any recommendations for puncture shop wallahs - who can fix the damage?🤔https://t.co/AkkkYflVlA
#TejasviSurya it seems has been 'disowned'.Too much inside information on Arab women has eclipsed @Tejasvi_Surya brightness in @BJP4India. Still waiting for his response whether his alleged tweet was fake or he did it. #Tejasvi pic.twitter.com/vDzfXHBLPp— Mohit Shankar Tewari (@shankarmohit23) April 20, 2020
How is the orgasms of Arab women his concern?— Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) April 19, 2020
A few demanded that he apologises to the Arab countries.
This is really rediculus statement given by @Tejasvi_Surya, which he deleted later.— Sumra (@Sumra_tweets) April 19, 2020
He not only insult the #Arab women but also showed his mentality towards women.
He showed with which values n ethics he grew up. Mr PM @narendramodi what action u r going to take against your MP? pic.twitter.com/F3PP3tNBG8
It is mind-boggling #tejasvi "Those who use such derogatory words about women should be ashamed" This is also the son of a mother, do not forget that and apologize to the Arab countries and the women of India— Laraib Shaikh (@0786Laraib) April 20, 2020
This is not the first time that the young lawmaker has stormed into a controversy.
Some of his old tweets, which displayed hate against a particular community were also brought up. One of tweets included asking India’s ruling BJP should become openly “Hindu party”. The BJP leader has also at a point expressed displeasure at the idea of reservation for women in Indian Parliament.
#TejasviSurya #tejasvi_surya #Tejasvi @narendramodi @PMOIndia@BJP4India @JPNadda@free_thinker @zoo_bear— Vinod James (@JVJ_Indian) April 20, 2020
Another of Tejasvi's opinions and trying to divide the community on communal lines
His hatred of Muslims is evident and he is proud of it https://t.co/4HFl5W7sLG
Tejasvi Surya was a star candidate for the BJP during 2019 parliamentary elections. He was largely projected as a youth candidate and won the polls from his Bengaluru South constituency with a massive margin of nearly 300,000 votes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)