'95% of Arab Women Never Had Orgasm': BJP Lawmaker Draws Wrath on Twitter For Deleted Tweet

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker projected by the party as its youth leader, was elected a Member of Parliament (MP) from India’s Bengaluru South constituency in 2019. The newly-elected parliamentarian is known for having made controversial posts in the past.

A legislator from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is being trolled online over one of his old tweets, which has found its way to the social media spotlight despite having been deleted in 2015.

Young BJP lawmaker Tejasvi Surya fell victim to trolling on Twitter after one of his controversial old tweets - "95% Arab girls never had orgasm" – resurfaced and started doing the rounds on the microblogging website.

The 29-year-old Karnataka lawmaker was quick to delete the post, but the screenshots have gone viral.

Surya had tweeted in 2015: “95% Arab women have never had an orgasm in the last few hundred years! Every mother has produced kids as act of sex and not love."

While some termed the tweet as an “exposure” to Surya’s thinking towards women, others remarked that the orgasm of Arab women is none of his concern and that his tweet his “filthy and vulgar” towards women.

This isn't about only Arab

This is the exposure of @Tejasvi_Surya thinking for women

More than 30% BJP parliamentarians either rape accused or harassment nd murders

इनके लिए महिला = वासना की वस्तु

Tejasvi must be dropped from parliament 🙏#Tejasvi #tejasvi should resign pic.twitter.com/3ifiOaFN2q — Digvijay Singh (@Yadavdigvijaya) April 20, 2020

It seems that @Tejasvi_Surya and his ilk have caused a massive deflation of India's goodwill in the Arab word😮

Any recommendations for puncture shop wallahs - who can fix the damage?🤔https://t.co/AkkkYflVlA — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) April 20, 2020

#TejasviSurya it seems has been 'disowned'.Too much inside information on Arab women has eclipsed @Tejasvi_Surya brightness in @BJP4India. Still waiting for his response whether his alleged tweet was fake or he did it. #Tejasvi pic.twitter.com/vDzfXHBLPp — Mohit Shankar Tewari (@shankarmohit23) April 20, 2020

How is the orgasms of Arab women his concern? — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) April 19, 2020

​A few demanded that he apologises to the Arab countries.

This is really rediculus statement given by @Tejasvi_Surya, which he deleted later.

He not only insult the #Arab women but also showed his mentality towards women.

He showed with which values n ethics he grew up. Mr PM @narendramodi what action u r going to take against your MP? pic.twitter.com/F3PP3tNBG8 — Sumra (@Sumra_tweets) April 19, 2020

It is mind-boggling #tejasvi "Those who use such derogatory words about women should be ashamed" This is also the son of a mother, do not forget that and apologize to the Arab countries and the women of India — Laraib Shaikh (@0786Laraib) April 20, 2020

​This is not the first time that the young lawmaker has stormed into a controversy.

Some of his old tweets, which displayed hate against a particular community were also brought up. One of tweets included asking India’s ruling BJP should become openly “Hindu party”. The BJP leader has also at a point expressed displeasure at the idea of reservation for women in Indian Parliament.

​Tejasvi Surya was a star candidate for the BJP during 2019 parliamentary elections. He was largely projected as a youth candidate and won the polls from his Bengaluru South constituency with a massive margin of nearly 300,000 votes.