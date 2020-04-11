Register
11:18 GMT11 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian farmer Santokh Singh sits among his ripening wheat crop in a field on the outskirts of Amritsar on April 15, 2016

    With Onset of Harvest Season, Indian Farmers Fear Heavy Losses Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

    © AFP 2020 / NARINDER NANU
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004111078894665-with-onset-of-harvest-season-indian-farmers-fear-heavy-losses-amid-covid-19-lockdown/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India is one of the world's largest producers of crops like rice, wheat, sugarcane, cotton, and agriculture contributes some 16 percent to the country's national income. There are concerns that due to the lockdown, the lack of farm activity will not only end up hurting farmers and labourers but will also affect food security.

    The Indian farming sector is feared to be about to suffer losses worth several billion dollars, as activities have been badly hit by the nationwide anti-Covid-19 lockdown just as the country’s harvest season (April-June) is about to commence.

    According to estimates, the sector is set to suffer at least a 20 percent loss in profits. This is because the government’s Minimum Support Prices (MSP) remain the same, hiring labourers is becoming more expensive or delay while goods are being delayed, reaching markets late as borders are closed in some states.

    “Last year, the entire wheat sold an estimated to $608 Billion (INR 45 Trillion). So, this year, there might be a loss of 20 percent which would amount to INR 9 Trillion ($110 billion approx). Government should increase the MSP which will lead to a decrease in the total loss due to the lockdown,” said Dushyant Naagar of the farmer organisation Kisan Sangharsh Samite.

    According to farmers across the country, the government’s exemptions to farmers during the lockdown will provide little help as they are still facing difficulty in selling their grain, finding labour, and transportation.  

    “With the harvesting season around the corner, most of the small farmers have started harvesting but people who need machines for the same are staring at government to revoke lockdown. These farmers are into dairy businesses as well and the entire straw used for feeding cows and buffaloes for the year is produced from harvesting of wheat,” said Naagar.

    The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has issued an advisory that harvesting shall be started after 20 April only because the entire crop is still not ready due to bad weather conditions in March.

    “Farmers with small fields and crop quantity are eager to harvest their crops and keep it safely in their homes,” Naagar stated.

    Several farmers contend that with the lockdown in force, they have been compelled to sell their crop locally at quite cheap rates.

    “This is a harvest season in India for Rabi crops like wheat and some fruits such as grapes. I spoke to people in Nashik who stated that harvesting of grapes is going through rough phases as sufficient labourers are not available due to lockdown. Also, farmers are selling grapes at a  lower price like INR 10 or 12 per kg as they are not able to send it to other states amid lockdown which in turn is creating financial loss to them,” said Alok Ranjan, an agricultural expert and one of the founder member of the news channel DD Kisan, which is dedicated to farmers.

    According to many farmers, labourers have either headed back home or are stuck in different states making it difficult for famers and forcing them to manage things themselves.

    “Working alone in the field is a difficult task. We are not finding labourers and the ones available demand a lot. Other difficulties are border sealing due to lockdown which prevents transporting our crop. We are being forced to sell out crop before it gets destroyed,” said Raju Kumar, a farmer from Agra city, Uttar Pradesh.

    The government is devising mechanism to provide farmers with equipment to enable them to start the harvesting. But they can only harvest the crop after 15 to 20 April.

    A section of experts believes the government has given INR 2,000 to each farmer and as much amount is also set to be given in coming days under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna (a prime minister saving scheme) which will help farmers but not enough to cover the loss. Farmers will need seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, machinery and other important raw materials to enhance the agricultural outcome. So, government shall make sure that farmers avail all the products and services at the right hour.

    “Most importantly, harvesting of crops, public procurement and storage of the grains shall be done in an effective manner. According to a statement in the Rajya Sabha (parliament’s upper house) last year, due to lack in storage of onion, quintals of onions have rotted and therefore, price of the same increased at an abrupt rate. Farmers should be provided insurance amount from Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PM’s crop insurance schme) in case they lose their crops due to bad weather conditions that prevailed,” said agriculture expert Ranjan said. 

    He further added that the government shall be focused on the agricultural sector so that there is no food scarcity in the coming months.

    According to many farmers in Bihar, they are now seeking either compensation, the government purchasing their crop or free access to markets to sell their produce irrespective of curbs.

    “The government has announced public procurement to keep the grains safe during the pandemic and e-committees have been formed where farmers will get paid for the grains they sell and amount shall be reflected directly into their accounts. But we are not able to reach the agriculture market to sell our crops to them while Wheat Purchasing Centres shall be activated. And, as soon as grains are ready they shall be bought by these centres at a war-footing,” said Ranjan.

    According to Ranjan, the government initiatives may show results in the next two to three months when crops will be harvested, sold and farmers would get their share.

    “At this point, it is not viable to calculate the loss as this is the starting of lockdown but the crops which have been harvested and not being able to be sent to the markets which surely cause loss to the farmers in the long run,” Ranjan said.

    He also added farmers know how to proceed with their work, they only needs to be sure of all what government has promised.

    “Like, when after harvesting farmers reach markets with the grains then they should be given basic facilities like food, shelter etc so that they can stay there for days in order to get good rates of their grains,” he added.

    Related:

    India to Shimmer on Sunday Evening as Modi Urges 1.3 Bln Countrymen to Light Lamps Amid Lockdown
    India Witnesses Spike in Mental Health Issues During COVID-19 Lockdown
    Beating Lockdown Blues With Pornhub: Adult Website Enjoys 95% Traffic Spike from India
    Tags:
    Agriculture, Farming, wheat, farmers, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse