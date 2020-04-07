Beating Lockdown Blues With Pornhub: Adult Website Enjoys 95% Traffic Spike from India

New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite a ban on the streaming of adult websites in India, it appears that people are extravagantly indulging in pleasurable activities to make the most of their free time amid the biggest lockdown the country has ever observed. The aformentioned lockdown began on 24 March to keep COVID-19 at bay.

The world’s biggest adult content website, Pornhub has announced it recorded a massive 95% jump in terms of web traffic from India during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

The use of Pornhub remained below 1% in the country until 5 March, as per the website's statistics but it has been showing a steep rise since the government of India called for a self-quarantine and later imposed an unprecedented 21-day national lockdown.

Interestingly enough, the adult website was earlier visited by Indian internet users mainly during the wee hours of the night but with people now locked in their homes, the website has recorded a surge in visitors during all hours of the day.

Despite the ban on adult websites in India, individuals are using virtual private networks (VPNs) to access such websites.

The record viewership also contributed to Pornhub recently making its premium service free worldwide, as a growing number of countries urged people to stay at home and imposed lockdowns to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe", Pornhub said on 24 March.

Other countries like Spain, the US and, Italy have also recorded a similar spike in web traffic since 24 March.