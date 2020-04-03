Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Compares India's Ruling Party with Nazis

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have been involved in three wars - two over Kashmir and a third over Bangladesh.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took a jibe at India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by comparing it with Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Prime Minister Khan quipped, “The RSS inspired BJP leadership in the 21st century openly speaking about 200 million Muslims just as the Nazis spoke about the Jews.”

The RSS (Rashtirya Swayamsewak Sangh) is a nationalist and cultural organisation besides being being the parental organisation of India's ruling party BJP.

A clip shared by Prime Minister Khan shows a journalist discussing the impact of the amended citizenship law (CAA) on India's minority Muslim community with Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Subramanian Swamy.

Swamy, a prominent member of the BJP, can be heard in the video clip as saying that "We know where the Muslim population is large, there is always trouble...". The journalist reminds him that India holds the second-largest Muslim population in the world, Swamy replies: "If Muslims become more than 30 percent in a particular country, that country is in danger."

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), grants citizenship to religiously persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan but excludes Muslims. The government has clarified the law excludes Muslims because its members cannot be expected to be suffering religious persecution in Muslim-dominated countries.

Swamy further adds that he "was being kind to Muslims by not letting them come to India".

​On Thursday evening, Pakistan Prime Minister Khan accused the Modi government of illegally altering the demography of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in violation of all international laws and treaties.

The accusation came with regard to India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir state last August and turning it into a federally administered union territory and separating it from Ladakh.

We strongly condemn the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt's continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IOJK in violation of all international laws & treaties. The new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 2, 2020

Khan is seeking the intervention of the United Nations and the international community to stop India's alleged violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

Timing of this latest illegal action is particularly reprehensible because it seeks to exploit the international focus on COVID19 pandemic to push forward BJP's Hindutva Supremacist agenda. The UN & int comm must stop India's continuing violations of UNSC Resolutions & Int law — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 2, 2020

Khan also said that Pakistan will continue to expose what he described as "Indian state terrorism".

We stand with the Kashmiris in rejecting this latest Indian attempt to alter the demography of IOJK. Pakistan will continue to expose Indian state terrorism & it's denial of the Kashmiris right to self determination — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 2, 2020

Enacted in December 2019, the CAA has sparked violent protests across India for allegedly discriminating against Muslims, who form a 200-million-strong minority in the secular country.

The Narendra Modi-led government has said that no Indian citizen would be affected by the law as it intends to benefit immigrants and “seeks to grant citizenship, not snatch it” from any Indian national.

The bilateral relations between the two nuclear armed nations dipped to new low after the Balakot strike last year when the Indian Air Force allegedly destroyed terror camps inside Pakistan.