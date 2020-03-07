Pakistan Rebukes India's Claim of Seized Chinese Ship Carrying 'Nuke-Capable' Material

New Delhi (Sputnik): After India seized a Pakistan-bound Chinese ship on 3 February, defence scientists claimed that the vessel was ferrying material meant for the manufacture of very long-range missiles and other nuclear-capable weapons. The Indian government later raised concerns over the shipment with China but Beijing denied any wrongdoing.

Reacting to India’s statement about a seized Chinese vessel called "Da Cui Yun" in the Indian port of Kandla, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan dismissed New Delhi's claim that it was importing equipment for military purposes from China.

"The item under question is a heat treatment furnace casing system, has several industrial applications, not listed in any international export control list", said Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Saturday.

The statement added that India’s claim regarding the possibility of importing material to manufacture an arsenal is “factually incorrect”.

“Contrary to what is being claimed, the item was correctly declared in the relevant documentation and there was no attempt to hide or conceal any information", it added.

China has also denied India’s allegation that it was shipping material to Pakistan to help it develop nuclear-capable military equipment.

"After seeking the information, we know that this item is actually a heat treatment furnace shell system, produced by a private company in China. This is not for military use and it is not a dual-use item under the non-proliferation and export control", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing.

Indian authorities had detained the Chinese vessel "Da Cui Yun", docked at the Indian port city of Kandla in Gujarat, citing that it had incorrectly declared the item it was ferrying.

The Indian Foreign Ministry had raised concerns over the issue to China and said that as friendly neighbours, the Chinese government should take measures to refrain from engaging in activities that can contribute to proliferation.