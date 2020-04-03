Out for a Stroll in the Hills, Carefree Jumbo Scares Away Biker on Road in India - Video

A nature loving elephant was out on a stroll during the wee small hours in India's hilly state of Uttarakhand in Majri Grant village when it scared a biker so much that he ran for his life, abandoning his motorbike then and there.
Shared by an Indian Forest Service official on Friday on Twitter, the incident's video keeps attracting viewers.
Next time you visit the suburbs of Dehradun and decide to go for a ride or morning stroll, be careful, just like the bike rider in the vid !! Vid:Majri Grant Nov19 @vivek4wild @susantananda3 @elephantfamily @GargiRawat @DilipDsr @DDnews_dehradun @Dehradun_Live @dfogumla pic.twitter.com/fuYw93XwqS— Vaibhav Singh,IFS (@VaibhavSinghIFS) April 3, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)