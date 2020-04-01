Register
18:29 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Old Video of ‘King of Pop' Michael Jackson’s Twirl With Sri Lankan Classical Dancer Goes Viral

    © AP Photo / Itsuo Inouye
    India
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107604/31/1076043139_0:308:2547:1740_1200x675_80_0_0_49b7e006c17c401a14e7b94ac97d1e46.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202004011078789236-old-video-of-king-of-pop-michael-jacksons-twirl-with-sri-lankan-classical-dancer-goes-viral/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Twitter is relishing a video in which legendary American singer and dancer Michael Jackson shakes his leg with a Sri Lankan dancer performing India’s classical form, known as Odissi.

    Tweeples are going gaga over a video of Sri Lankan dancer Yamuna Sangarasivam, who performed the classical Indian dance Odissi with the ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson in the song "Black or White" - a call to celebrate multiple cultures and confront racism. The old video which has garnered 1.4K views is now going viral, leaving social media in awe of the fusion.

    ​Nuanced and coordinated dance movements of both the artists to a western song is a sight to behold. Sangarasivam was fully dressed in classical dance attire and performing the song with grace.

    The video was shared on Wednesday on the occasion of ‘Utakala Dibas’ foundation day of Odisha – the state from where the dance form Odissi originated. It is the oldest of the eight classical dances of India and is performed for the famous Hindu deity in the State – Jagannath.

     

    Related:

    Getting Priorities Right? People in India Stock Up on Alcohol in Times of Social Distancing - Video
    Airport, Highways in India Wear Deserted Look on First Day of Nationwide Lockdown - Video
    Hello There! Animals Claim the Town as Humans Locked Down in India Due to Coronavirus - Photo, Video
    Tags:
    Odisha, Michael Jackson, Viral, culture, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse