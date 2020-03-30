Register
08:33 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    -

    With Suicide Cases on the Rise, Indian State Orders Distribution of Liquor Amid Lockdown

    Pixabay/CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107179/88/1071798840_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_1e52b8e87c0dda04adbb93c8422fec0c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003301078756680-with-suicide-cases-on-the-rise-indian-state-orders-distribution-of-liquor-amid-lockdown/

    New Delhi (Sputnik) The southern Indian state of Kerala has witnessed more people who died of depression over not being able to consume alcohol than due to the coronavirus. Sensing the seriousness, the Indian government has also launched a countrywide helpline number to deal with mental health issue.

    With the increasing number of suicide case in Kerala, after liquor shops were closed during the lockdown, State Chief Pinarayi Vijayan directed the Excise Department, which controls the sales and distribution of liquor, to provide liquor to alcoholics, with medical prescriptions.

    Kerala has the highest number of alcoholics in the country with 1.6 million consuming it on a daily basis. The state government has also asked the Excise Department to provide free counselling to those with withdrawal symptoms in its de-addiction centres.  

    Vijayan has said the government was also considering the option of online sales of alcohol as the sudden unavailability of it could lead to social problems.

    The decision comes after the state recorded about seven suicides  following people suffering withdrawal symptoms after they were unable to fulfil their daily need for alcohol. 

    Kerala has 565 licensed bars, selling liquor, and over 3,600 licensed shops selling a locally brewed drink known as toddy.

    “As large numbers of people are dependent on alcohol, the deprivation can lead to withdrawal symptoms and further serious consequences. It can lead to delirium – a state of disorientation and confusion", Dr Roy Kallivayalil Professor and Head of Department of Psychiatry, Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Secretary General at World Psychiatric Association told Sputnik.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Health Ministry has also launched a countrywide toll free number -08046110007- for people who have been facing mental health issues including depression over not being able to buy alcohol. 

    “There were some reports of mental and behavioural issues in the country due to the 21-day lockdown. Keeping that in mind, NIMHANS has launched a helpline number. People can call them for consultation", Lav Agarwal, a top official from the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

    India has over 16 million people who consume around six billion litres of alcohol per year. With the announcement of a 21-day lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March, liquor outlets across the country also closed down. State governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand have also been receiving complaints of withdrawal-related syndrome, a medical condition among those who have become physically dependent on alcohol.

    India has reported a total 1,071 Coronavirus cases, which includes 48 foreign nationals, and 29 deaths according to the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

    Related:

    Liquor Stores Added to Essential Retailer List as Booze Flies off UK Shelves Amid Pandemic
    Man Commits Suicide in India's Kerala as State Closes Liquor Sales During Lockdown
    Getting Priorities Right? People in India Stock Up on Alcohol in Times of Social Distancing - Video
    Tags:
    suicide, Liquor, alcohol, Kerala, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Earth Hour 2020 Worldwide
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse