Getting Priorities Right? People in India Stock Up on Alcohol in Times of Social Distancing - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): With over 283,000 cases of the coronavirus across the globe, doctors and medical experts are advising people to cover their faces with masks, sanitise themselves, and stay indoors.

While the entire world is stocking up on hand sanitisers and face masks in order to fight the novel coronavirus, people in the northern Indian state of Punjab have different priorities as they are busy hoarding liquor in times of self-quarantine.

A video from Chandigarh – the state capital of Punjab – is making the rounds on social media in which several people can be seen purchasing cartons of liquor. Many of them are not wearing masks, as has been advised.

World is hoarding sanitizers, but Punjabis hoard daaru 😄 pic.twitter.com/nwM3EeuG8h — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) March 21, 2020

​Meanwhile, people outside liquor shops in Tamil Nadu and Kerala states are following the "doctor's order" and maintain a 1.5-metre distance. In the videos, people can be seen standing in queue outside a liquor shop, while they’re keeping social distancing as per the advice issued by the government in an attempt to curb the spread of the infection.

#SocialDistancing at Tasmak liquor shop TN India 😛😛 pic.twitter.com/UxTit2A9tE — Living Sarcasm (@SarcasmLiving) March 20, 2020

Most responsible alcohol consumers on the earth are from Kerala in India. While standing in a queue outside a liquor shop, they’re maintaining #SocialDistancing in view of #Coronavirus. While agreeably drinking is injurious to health, they’re following #COVID guidelines. 😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/pAtFG6Ud39 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 20, 2020

On Friday, an Indian man from the state of Kerala filed a petition in the apex court seeking home delivery of liquor in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. In response, the court, which accused the man of "selfishness", imposed a fine of INR 50,000 ($660 approx.) on him.

On 22 March, the country will witness a self-imposed curfew, which was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. People have been asked to stay indoors to contain the spread of the virus, which has affected 271 people in India so far.