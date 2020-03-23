Delhi Launches Massive Surveillance Exercise to Keep Tabs on 35,000 People Returning From Abroad

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has imposed a country-wide lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. The authorities have even issued directives to take legal action against violators under the Epidemics Act 1897.

The government in the national capital territory of Delhi is launching a massive surveillance exercise for 35,000 nationals returning from abroad.

​The district-level authorities have been directed to ensure that all the aforesaid persons remain under home quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. Even the contacts of those returning have been asked to quarantine themselves at home.

The order by the Delhi government says: “Any persons found disobeying the aforesaid directions shall be prosecuted and punished with imprisonment or fine or both under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code as per Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897”.

Sources in the health ministry told Sputnik that a door-to-door survey will be launched to identify any infected person in hiding. The officials also revealed that authorities have been tracking a large number of foreign nationals in Delhi for the last few weeks.

The Indian government stopped all international flights starting 22 March and people of foreign origin can stay in India until 15 April as the Indian home ministry has extended regular visa and e-visa of foreigners in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has revealed that they have tested only 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals for SARS-CoV2. India has recorded 415 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths due to the virus.