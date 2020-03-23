Indian Prime Minister Warns of Legal Action Against Those Not Taking Lockdown Seriously

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian authorities have imposed a lockdown in almost all states until the 31st of March to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country. India has recorded 415 positive cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

A day after a self-imposed curfew across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called out people for not taking the lockdown seriously.

In a tweet, he said: "Some people are not taking the lockdown seriously. I request you to be careful and protect your family. I request state governments to ensure that people obey all the rules and regulations".

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

The government of India has also released a statement saying: "States have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown in the areas where it has been announced. Legal action will be taken against violators".​

The government has said that under the Epidemics Act 1897, Section 3, penalties can be imposed for breaking provisions announced by the government under lockdown. The section says, "Any person disobeying any regulation or order made under this Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under the Indian Penal Code".

Violators will be given a six-month jail term and $13.15 (Rs 1,000) fine.

On Sunday, a Janta (public) curfew was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country. However, in the evening, during the so-called "thanksgiving" to the healthcare professionals and doctors working relentlessly amid the outbreak, some people in different parts of the country took to carrying out processions, rendering the idea of social distancing and a 14-hour curfew moot.

Pls don't do such stupidity !

It's not a celebration or a festival . Such acts will make all of us more vulnerable to infections.

Respect #Social_Distancing#CoronaUpdatesInIndia pic.twitter.com/5Os9i9XDt9 — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 22, 2020

​Some 1.2 billion Indians responded to the unprecedented self-imposed curfew as most cities remained deserted on Sunday. People remained indoors for 14 hours until 9 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country.

​As per the health ministry, India has recorded 415 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven people have died due to the virus.

