Huts Catch Fire in Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion in Western India - Photo

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pictures of a fire in the city of Pune in India’s Maharashtra state have gone viral on social networking platforms as locals shared visuals of the incident before the sun went up.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, a cooking gas cylinder exploded and ignited a major fire in the densely populated area of Wadarwadi, Shivajinagar in Pune.

The region is also inhabited by hut-dwellers and in the explosion, around 15-20 huts were reportedly gutted. However, there were no causalities.

The first pictures of the incident were shared by local residents before media began reporting the incident.

About 15-20 huts gutted in fire at Wadarwadi area in Pune earlier today. The fire broke out due to cylinder blast where multiple cylinder blasts were reported later. Fire doused completely, No injury or casualty reported pic.twitter.com/wn0QGHLxoB — Ali shaikh (@alishaikh3310) March 19, 2020

#NewsAlert | About 15 huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Wadarwadi area of Pune due to gas cylinder blast, earlier today. The fire has been doused, no casualties have been reported. pic.twitter.com/fBOBE5lObY — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) March 19, 2020

​The fire brigade came rushing to the location and the blaze was put out. Further details are awaited.

This is the second incident reported from Pune this year.

Earlier, in February, a major fire erupted in the compound of an automobile component manufacturing unit located in the Hinjewadi area of the city. The area housed offices of several multinational companies.

The fire, which was reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, left the manufacturing plant that stored automobile parts, silicon fluids, and chemicals severely damaged, but there were no casualties.