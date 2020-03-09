Two Killed, Several Injured in Blast at Indian Army Ammunition Depot in Kashmir - Police

The explosion took place at the Khundru depot in the south of the Kashmir district, a police official said. Khundru is one of the biggest ammunition depots in the Kashmir valley.

Two workers were killed at the site due to the explosion, while two others were injured.

The victims have been identified as district residents Fayaz Ahmad Bhat of Pahloo, and Gulzar Ahmad Khan of Uttersoo Maidphall, according to police.

“We are on spot but so far we haven’t got any clues how the blast happened. The investigation will take some time,” Showkat Ahmad, an official at the camp told local media after he confirmed the incident.

#Kashmir: Two labourers killed, 2 injured in a mysterious blast inside an army camp at Khundroo area of Achabal in south Kashmir's, Anantnag district. pic.twitter.com/fO2wPzml4w — Umaisar Gull (اُمیسر گُل) (@Umaisar_Gull) March 9, 2020

​The two who sustained injuries have been taken to the district hospital in Anantnag.

There have been a number of similar incidents in the past. In 2007, several people were killed in a fire which lasted for days, after an unintentional explosion at the ammunition depots.