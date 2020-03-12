Indian Achieves World Record by Creating Mosaic Portrait of Warrior King with Plastic Bits

New Delhi (Sputnik): Before the British, India was ruled by multiple dynasties – including the Marathas. The Maratha Dynasty began to rise in the year 1674 under Emperor Shivaji Bhonsle I and dominated a large territory of western India during the 17th and 18th centuries.

Known as the "Father of the Indian Navy", Maratha Emperor Shivaji was the first Indian ruler to realize the importance of a naval force. He established the force on the Konkan coastline to defend the state of Maharashtra against Mughal invaders. Shivaji’s maritime army laid the foundation for the modern Indian Navy – which is the seventh-largest in the world.

On Thursday, Indians including some of the country's eminent leaders marked the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji with special wishes and posts on social media. To commemorate the birth anniversary of Shivaji on Thursday, a Mumbai-based animation artist, Nitin Dinesh Kamble, created a portrait using over 46,000 plastic bits in six different colours, achieving a world record.

“I have made a portrait of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I have used 46,080 plastic bits to make it. In India, there is a ban on plastic but there is not a lot we can do about the plastic that is already in the market,” Kamble told wire agency ANI on Wednesday (11 March).

Mumbai artist creates Shivaji Maharaj portrait with over 46,000 plastic bits, sets world record



Nitin Dinesh Kamble created the 10x8 feet mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 10 days using 46,080 plastic bits of 6 different colours.https://t.co/4FyfqG2x8F — LocalPressCo Mumbai (@LocalPressCo) March 12, 2020

​The official account of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray also posted a picture from the Mumbai Airport – which is named after Shivaji.

Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary as per the Hindu calendar today



As the founder of the Maratha Polity, and as a ruler par excellence, Chhatrapati Shivaji will always continue to inspire generations #ShivajiJayanti #FalgunVadyaTritiya pic.twitter.com/UUeEWpUiAo — Soumitra Dabholkar (@SoumitraMD) March 12, 2020

Shivaji taught the modern Hindus to rise to the full stature of their growth. He demonstrated that the tree of Hinduism was not dead, and that it could put forth new leaves and branches and once again rise up its head to the skies.

- Sir Jadunath Sarkar#ShivajiMaharajJayanti pic.twitter.com/gJiRkGCKXc — Pramod N G (@ngpramodh) March 12, 2020

Shivaji Maharaj was highly praised for his exceptional leadership qualities even by his major enemy like Aurangzeb,who had to admit that “My armies have been employed against him for nineteen years and nevertheless his state has always been increasing.”#ShivajiMaharajJayanti pic.twitter.com/xdeo8gKKnz — Trishna Das Kumar (@TDasKumar) March 12, 2020

​Shivaji was a Hindu warrior king, who expanded his estate and military forces to capture portions of India and bring them under the Maratha Dynasty.