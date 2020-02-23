Japanese Emperor Naruhito on His Birthday Pledges to Continue Serving as Nation's Symbol

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito expressed his intention to continue serving as his nation's symbol in line with the constitution as he celebrates his 60th birthday on Sunday.

"My path as the [nation's] symbol is only beginning. Thinking about the path walked by Emperor Emeritus [Akihito] as well as other monarchs of Japan, I intend to perform my duties as the symbol constantly thinking about the people, [and] together with the people," the emperor said during his first press conference since his enthronement last year.

Naruhito also wished for this year's Tokyo Summer Olympics to be remembered as a magnificent event for all participants.

"I would like these Olympics and Paralympics to strengthen mutual understanding among the people of the world, especially the young so that they feel the importance of peace," the emperor said.

Naruhito ascended to the throne after his father, Akihito, abdicated, becoming the first Japanese emperor to step down in over 200 years.

The Japanese constitution defines emperor as the symbol of the nation and people's unity.

In Japan, the emperor's birthday is a state holiday and an official day off. According to tradition, on that day, the general public can visit the Tokyo Imperial Palace grounds, where the emperor and his family greet the visitors. However this year, the authorities decided to cancel celebrations due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.