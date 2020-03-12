Register
06:52 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A group of students wearing protective masks wait to buy tickets at a railway station amid coronavirus fears, in Kochi, India, March 10, 2020.

    'Racist' Comment Against India by UK Think Tank Chairperson Draws Flak on Social Media

    © REUTERS / SIVARAM V
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107854/25/1078542500_0:0:2966:1669_1200x675_80_0_0_5275ce092000b6f0ff47bbf11d7b3c8f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003121078543889-racist-comment-against-india-by-uk-think-tank-chairperson-draws-flak-on-social-media/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The novel coronavirus that originated in China at the end of 2019 has been declared a pandemic. According to statistics platform Worldometers.info, the virus outbreak has now infected 126,367 people and killed 4,633 worldwide.

    At a time when the world is trying to come together and battle the deadly disease collectively, a “racist and hateful” comment by Jim O’Neill, the chair of British think tank Chatham House targeting India has shaken social networking platforms with reactions and comments.

    According to media reports, in an interview on international television O’Neill expressed appreciation for the Chinese government for being so “quick and aggressive” in their response towards tackling the coronavirus menace. Following that statement the British think tank expert “thanked god” that the virus did not erupt from “somewhere like India”.

    “Thank God this didn’t start in somewhere like India, because there’s absolutely no way that the quality of Indian governance could move to react in the way that the Chinese have done, that’s the good side of the Chinese model", O’Neill was quoted as saying.

    Since the eruption of the coronavirus, India has not only helped its own nationals but also citizens of other nations.

    In February, India very swiftly sent its national carrier Air India to China two times to bring back over 640 Indians who were stuck in the country.

    The country also carried out an Indian Air Force flight to the epicentre of the outbreak, China's Wuhan, and rescued 36 foreigners along with 76 Indian nationals.

    Those rescued by India include people from Bangladesh, Myanmar, South Africa, the US, and Madagascar.

    The Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid later thanked the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping its citizens escape China in time.

    ​In addition, India also extended a helping hand to China in terms of supplying urgent medical aid. On 2 February, India's federal Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that New Delhi was also ready to send medical equipment, medicine or any other material to aid China in combating the virus as a goodwill gesture.

    At present, India is treating and taking care of 16 Italian tourists who not only tested positive for the coronavirus, but also tottered around the country spreading the disease. Prior to this, the country only had three cases of the virus, in the state of Kerala, all of whom have since recovered.

    Despite the Indian government’s efficient work in a tense virus-ridden global situation, the capability of the country is being subjected to offensive, condescending, and racist sarcasm.

    O’Neill’s comment did not go down well with Twitterati who are now schooling the Englishman on moral values and facts.

    ​Some 60 positive cases of  the coronavirus have been reported in India, with no reported deaths. In a bid to quartine the country, India has suspended previously-issued tourist visas until 15 April. 

    All visas except “diplomatic, official, UN/International Organisations, employment, project visas” have been suspended for now on visa-free travel card holders as well.

     

     

     

     

     

    Related:

    Too Early for Reserve Bank of India to Press Panic Button Over Coronavirus Scare, Analysts Say
    Bollywood’s IIFA Awards 2020 Postponed Due to Novel Coronavirus Outbreak in India
    India Suspends All Visas, Takes Preventative Travel Measures Over Coronavirus Fears
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, troll, Twitter, Wuhan, think tank, UK, China, India, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Deserted Streets and Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse