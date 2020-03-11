Register
10:55 GMT11 March 2020
    The shadow of a flying plane. (File)

    Indian Man Asks Netizens to Help Locate Passengers on Chicago-Qatar Flight on Which his Mother Died

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): A 67-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a medical emergency on a flight back from the United States on Qatar Airways, and was taken to a hospital in Doha where she was pronounced dead.

    The son of a woman, who lost her life in transit from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Bengaluru in India, has sought the help of social media users to reach out to co-passengers on that flight.

    Vikram and other family members of the deceased Ritha Gopal, claim that haven't received a satisfactory response from Qatar Airways about the details of the medical emergency on the flight. They also contended that airline employees had said that they were only required to complete a documentation process.

    "While some employees said she (Gopal) had complained of chest pain and was rushed to the medical centre in Doha, another claimed that she collapsed during the flight and died. We don't really know what happened," Vikram told the media.

    Please RT to help us find @qatarairways passengers on my mom’s flight since @qrsupport has still not given our family closure. A huge thanks to @NatalieMNBC and @nbcchicago @NBCNews for giving us a voice #qatarairways #whathappenedtoritha https://t.co/mPZN4tm4qD

    Vikram said, his mother did not suffer any life-threatening ailments, and claimed he had received automated responses from the airline asking the family to be patient while they looked into the matter.

    The incident took place on Qatar Airways Flight 726 on 22 February when it landed in Doha in the evening. Ritha, who originally hails from Karnataka state was pronounced dead on the morning of 23 February.

    Vikram has tried to reach out to passengers who travelled on the same flight with a message on social media seeking more information about what happened to his mother, who is survived by her husband and two children.

     

    Vikram said, his mother did not suffer any life-threatening ailment and claimed he received automated responses from the airline asking the family to be patient while they are looking into the matter.

    The incident took place on Qatar Airways Flight 726 on 22 February when it landed in Doha in the evening. Ritha, who originally hails from Karnataka state was pronounced dead on 23 February morning.

    With his message on social media, Vikram has tried to reach out to passengers who travelled in the same flight in order to seek more information on the incident on-board and determine what happened to his mother, who is survived by her husband and two children.

