Russian-Inspired Squat Machine at Delhi Railway Station Entices Indians With Free Tickets

New Delhi (Sputnik): The inspiration for the squat machine comes from Russia, where months before the country was to hold the Winter Olympics in February 2014, a similar machine was deployed at a Moscow subway station to promote fitness and sportsmanship. Passengers were asked to do 30 squats within two minutes to get a free ticket.

The Indian Ministry of Railways has installed a squat machine to offer free platform tickets for people willing to do 30 squats in two minutes. The machine has been deployed at local railway station in Delhi's Anand Vihar area.

​Platform tickets allow people to enter the railway station.

Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the video and said: “Saving with fitness too: A unique experiment has been done to encourage fitness at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station.”

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted about the machine.

The machine, which has been installed as part of the "Fit India" movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, has been named "Fit India Dand Baithak Machine" (Fit India Squat Machine). It is the first such machine installed under the initiative.

Modi kicked off the Fit India movement at a ceremony in New Delhi on 29 August, 2019 on National Sports Day and urged people to make it a priority to make fitness a part of their daily lifestyle.