Russian-Inspired Squat Machine at Delhi Railway Station Entices Indians With Free Tickets

The Indian Ministry of Railways has installed a squat machine to offer free platform tickets for people willing to do 30 squats in two minutes. The machine has been deployed at local railway station in Delhi's Anand Vihar area.
फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी: दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिटनेस को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयोग किया गया है।— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020
यहां लगाई गई मशीन के सामने एक्सरसाइज करने पर प्लेटफार्म टिकट निशुल्क लिया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/RL79nKEJBp
Platform tickets allow people to enter the railway station.
Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the video and said: “Saving with fitness too: A unique experiment has been done to encourage fitness at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station.”
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted about the machine.
रेल मंत्री @PiyushGoyal जी का एक अनोखा तथा गजब का प्रयोग। स्वास्थ्य के साथ बचत भी! दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगाई गयी यह मशीन के सामने व्यायाम करने से प्लाट्फ़ोर्म टिकट निशलक मिल सकता है। आइए हम सब, प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के #FitIndiaMovement पहल से जुड़ें। https://t.co/VrLLzjwd9K— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 21, 2020
The machine, which has been installed as part of the "Fit India" movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, has been named "Fit India Dand Baithak Machine" (Fit India Squat Machine). It is the first such machine installed under the initiative.
Modi kicked off the Fit India movement at a ceremony in New Delhi on 29 August, 2019 on National Sports Day and urged people to make it a priority to make fitness a part of their daily lifestyle.
