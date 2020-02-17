Pakistan's Imran Khan Trolled Online as He Congratulates National Kabbadi Team for ‘Defeating India’

On Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the country's national team for beating arch-rival India in the Kabbadi World Cup, as the Pakistan team lifted their maiden title on Sunday.
Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabbadi team for winning the Kabbadi World Cup after defeating India.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 17, 2020
While Pakistani nationals rejoiced over Khan’s tweet, Indian nationals were quick to troll him:
The only life time achievement Pakistan can celebrate is defeating India 😂😂😂— Akshay Kashyap (@Liberal_Tiger) February 17, 2020
God bless them.. with 72 hoors
But still in world cup history 7-0 😂😂😂— Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe12930805) February 17, 2020February 17, 2020
Rehen de Beta, wo Official Team he Nahi Thy 😥 pic.twitter.com/AyUBXgrryh— The Name Is RK 🔥🔥 (@AskAnything_RK) February 17, 2020
Pakistan’s feat comes after the participation of India's Kabaddi team in the event was deemed “unofficial” by the Indian government.
Federal Sport Minister Kiren Rijiju said: “India did not have any 'role in granting visa' to the Kabaddi players who have travelled to Pakistan for the World Kabaddi Championship”.
India had earlier lifted all six editions of the World Kabbadi Championship defeating Pakistan. Besides India and Pakistan, eight other nations participated in the event.
