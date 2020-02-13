‘Kem Chho, Trump’: Big Welcome Awaits Donald Trump in Narendra Modi’s Home-State

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump and the first lady are scheduled to visit India on 24-25 February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday (12 Feb) that “India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests”.

Prime Minister Modi, during his September 2019 visit to the United States addressed a huge public event in Houston , Texas, known as “Howdy Modi”, with over 50,000 Indian expats in attendance along with US President Donald Trump. The planned welcome for Trump in Modi’s home state of Gujarat has been titled in a similar way – “Kem Chho, Trump” (Kem Chho in Modi’s mother tongue Gujarati means Howdy).

Trump told the media in Washington on Wednesday (12 Feb) that Modi promised to line up several million people to greet him.

"He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people... I'm not going to feel so good... There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad)," said the US President.

The public event in Ahmedabad is to be held at the world’s largest cricket stadium, named after the first federal home minister of India, Sardar Patel. A pet project of Narendra Modi, the stadium has a seating capacity of 110,000 and was constructed at an estimated cost of INR 8000 million ($1.1 billion).

