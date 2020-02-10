Register
13:35 GMT10 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Muslims from the Popular Front of India shout slogans to demand for affirmative action for Muslims in government jobs and in education, in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 15, 2010

    Islamic Outfit Planning Protests Against Citizenship Law at 5,000 Places in India - Intel Sources

    © AP Photo / Mustafa Quraishi
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107827/66/1078276642.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002101078275692-islamic-outfit-planning-protests-against-citizenship-law-at-5000-places-in-india---intel-sources/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s federal Home Ministry has gathered information that an Islamic outfit instigated mass protests and violence against an amended citizenship law, after it was enacted in December 2019. India’s economic intelligence agency has also unearthed dozens of bank accounts believed to be used to fund these demonstrations.

    Federal intelligence agencies have now reported to the federal Home Ministry that the southern Kerala-based Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) has big plans to stage countrywide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) at 5,000 places.

    PFI is planning to launch a door-to-door campaign against CAA, NPR, and the suggested National Register of Citizens, sources tell Sputnik.

    During these campaigns, the PFI planned to convince people not to show any documents or "Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge" to prove their citizenship. 

    Islamic organisations have held protests at more than 2,300 venues since December 2019, the report revealed giving statewide data. It shows protests were held in Kerala (58 places), West Bengal (221), Telangana (105), Karnataka (100), Rajasthan (87), Delhi (77), Madhya Pradesh (71), Gujarat (48), and 45 places in Bihar so far.

    The role of the PFI came to light during violent protests in northern Uttar Pradesh in December 2019. At least eighteen people lost their lives and scores were wounded in clashes, while police in the state arrested over 100 members of the organisation.

    The federal law CAA, seeks to grant citizenship rights to illegal immigrants from several religious minorities from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who arrived in India before 2015.

    The law, however, left out Muslims, which led to protests across India by several opposition parties, civil rights groups, and university students, in which 25 people lost their lives, most of them in Uttar Pradesh. They allege that the law is discriminatory on religious grounds and against the provisions of the Constitution.

    The NPR is a census operation, carried out every 10 years, while the NRC is an exercise to identify bonafide citizens and illegal immigrants.

    An exercise to identify illegal immigrants in the northeastern state of Assam found over 1.9 million immigrants from Bangladesh. But the exercise came under scrutiny and even the state government of Assam, governed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had rejected it.

    Related:

    Indian Home Ministry Tightens Noose Around Islamic Outfit PFI Linked to Anti-Citizenship Protests
    Government Reveals Over 100,000 Bangladeshis Came to India After 2017 and Never Left
    BJP Draws Flak For Sharing Video Asking Muslim Voters to Keep Documents Safe For NPR Exercise
    Tags:
    Islamic radicals, protest, violence, citizenship law, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse