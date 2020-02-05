Indian Parliament to Discuss Rise of Revenge Porn in Next Session

New Delhi (Sputnik): There has been a 157% rise in the number of reported cases of obscene content being shared on the Internet since 2012.

The Indian Parliament will hold a special discussion on the issue of "revenge porn" during the next Monsoon session, expected to be conducted in July.

The move comes as Indian Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday told the lower house that incidents of revenge porn are rising in the country.

Explaining the modus operandi, the minister told the parliament during the Budget Session: “Boyfriend and girlfriend have been good friends. They split up and then we are hearing another disturbing phenomenon of seeking to defame young girls. These are the issues which the society, the country, the polity needs to work together on.”

Parliament’s lower house Speaker Om Birla suggested holding a special discussion on the matter in the next Monsoon Session.

According to the 2018 National Crime Records Bureau of India, there has been an increase of 157% in the number of cases of sharing obscene content on the Internet since 2012.

In India, there is no direct law against revenge porn. All cases of explicit content are registered according to the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (Sections 66E, 67, and 67A), which only covers sharing obscene material in electronic form or sharing material containing sexually explicit content in electronic form.