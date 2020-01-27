‘Is That Spinach in Your Teeth?’ Nick Jonas’ Performance at Grammys Becomes a Laugh Riot On Internet

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Jonas Brothers – Nick, Kevin, and Joe – performed their new songs "Five more minutes" and "What a man gotta do" at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. While they were performing on stage, their better halves, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, and Sophie Turner, played the role of a perfect audience for them.

Nick Jonas was not only applauded for his performance, as netizens also had the laugh of their lives when they found a spinach-like thing stuck in his teeth during his Grammy performance.

Many social media users came out with hilarious memes, tagging Nick Jonas and asking if that was spinach stuck in his teeth.

The spinach in Nick Jonas’s teeth at the #Grammys : pic.twitter.com/8SKHNwMI5q — Akira Maidique (@AkiraMaidique) January 27, 2020

One social media user even posted a close up photo of Nick performing and wrote, “nick jonas [sic] with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show”.

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

#NickJonas has cilantro on his teeth and honestly fucking relate.. pic.twitter.com/cIZgNLPE9n — LUPE ☆ (@guacaloopy) January 27, 2020

The 62nd annual award event witnessed the most popular celebrities attending the event. 18-year-old Billie Eilish won "Song of the Year" for her piece "Bad Guy" at the gala night.