New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan has become the first actor to deliver fifteen 100 crore ($14 Million) films, according to Box Office India. The recent entry to his list of blockbuster hits was Dabangg 3, which was released on 20 December and has earned Rs 107 crore ($15 million) so far.

The news of becoming the first Indian actor to deliver fifteen 100 crore films coincided with Salman Khan’s 54th birthday. The actor had a celebratory feast with his family on the eve of his birthday.

The superstar cut the cake late at midnight, in the presence of his family and the media. A video from the celebration has surfaced on the Internet. In the video, Salman can be seen cutting his birthday cake with sister Arpita Khan, nephew Ahil and father Salim Khan.

His fans, family and members of the film fraternity showered the actor with love and well-wishes on social media.

Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan Bhau - you are and will always be special to me. God bless you with good health, happiness & loads of love pic.twitter.com/KimFCFUnVy — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 27, 2019

Laakho dilon ki jaan, BhaiJaan Salman Khan ko janamdin mubarak ho.. You make trillions of people smile through your humanitarian work & films. Taught many of us to being human. Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan , stay healthy & blessed always. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/gnnXvA6PMp — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) December 27, 2019

​Celebrating the success of his recent release and his 54th birthday, another celebration is on the way for Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita is pregnant with her second child and Indian media reports suggest that Arpita wants the child to share his/her birthday with Salman, hence she is opting for a C-section delivery.

Earlier in an interview to the Bollywood news website Miss Malini, Salman had said that he plans to spend his birthday with his younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma.