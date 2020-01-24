Indian Man Dies as 'Black Shadow' Sweeps Through Air, Brother Suspects 'Paranormal' Activity - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Several people, along with the brother of the deceased, suspected paranormal activity in an unusual incident in which a resident of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh died after a mysterious "black shadow" appeared in the air.

CCTV footage from Meerut, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, has captured an unusual sight and the final moments of a man, dying under what is widely seen as mysterious circumstances.

In the clip, Mohammed Irshad collapsed on the floor after what looked like a black cloud swept through the air moments before he died.

Meerut: In a shocking incident, one Mohd Irshad died immediately after noticing a strange black shadow on Sunday. This video is getting viral on social media now and shocking everyone. Brother Noor said Irshad died after watchitn strange object. @Benarasiyaa@shaileshNBT pic.twitter.com/5C747Mqb0q — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) January 24, 2020

The brother of Irshad, Noor Mohammed, said the deceased was healthy and had left home after having lunch.

“After reaching there, he saw an unnatural thing and died after seeing it”, he said, citing the shadow as the reason for his brother’s death.

In another incident, a viral video of a ladder "moving" on its own in a parking lot in India’s Greater Noida has spooked residents, who have stopped using the basement as they suspect it is haunted by "paranormal" activity.