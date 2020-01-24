Register
09:21 GMT +324 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cheer with party flags as they attend an election rally addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mathurapur, south of Kolkata, India, Thursday, May 16, 2019.

    India's Election Commission Seeks Report on Delhi BJP Candidate’s ‘Mini Pakistan’ Tweet

    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107812/10/1078121067.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001241078120913-indias-election-commission-seeks-report-on-delhi-bjp-candidates-mini-pakistan-tweet/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As campaigning for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in India’s national capital heated up, verbal battles, Twitter spats, and political bickering has come to the fore. The main contestants are from the governing Aam Admi Party, the federal governing BJP, and opposition Indian National Congress.

    India’s Election Commission has sought a report within 24 hours from the regional election authority on a tweet posted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kapil Mishra.

    Mishra took to the micro-blogging platform on Thursday to equate the upcoming elections in Delhi to an “India-Pakistan Match”.

    He alleged that the ongoing protest against a controversial citizenship law was being sponsored by Pakistan and several "mini-Pakistans" were being created in Delhi, saying the governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition Indian National Congress were responsible.

    The returning officer from the Model Town Assembly constituency, from where Mishra is contesting the election, has asked for an explanation from him, warning that if no response was received by noon Friday, “action will be taken without any prior information”.

    Reacting to the notice from the election authority, Mishra reiterated his claims and alleged that “Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh, people aren’t being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised".

    Delhi will go to the polls on 8 February to elect a 70-member provincial legislature and the counting of votes will occur on 11 February.

    Kapil Mishra was earlier sacked from the Water and Tourism Ministry in the cabinet headed by bureaucrat-turned-politician and chief of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. He joined the BJP after he was disqualified by a court under the anti-defection law. The Indian Constitution provides for disqualification of any elected representative, if the member defects to any other party or voluntarily gives up membership in a party, or disobeys the directives of the party leadership on a vote.

    India has witnessed widespread protests against the federally enacted Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) as several opposition parties and civil rights activists claim that the law discriminates against Muslims and violates the provisions of the Constitution.

    The amendments to the Indian Citizenship Act, passed by the Parliament on 13 December grant citizenship to illegal immigrants from several religious miniorities - Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who faced persecution at home and arrived in India before 2015.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and federal Home Minister Amit Shah have clarified that the law in no way affects any current Muslims citizens, but only provides citizenship to persecuted members of the minority communities from the three neighbouring Islamic countries.

    Related:

    BJP Leader Makes Case for Muslims, Suggests Including all Persecuted Minorities in Citizenship Act
    New Delhi to Hold Assembly Election on 8 February
    India’s Ruling BJP Releases First List of 57 Candidates for Upcoming Delhi Elections
    Tags:
    Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Election, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse