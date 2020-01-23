As many as 644 cadres of eight rebel groups in northeast India surrendered with arms in Guwahati, the state capital of Assam on Thursday morning.
According to officials, the rebel groups included the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), National Liberation Front of Bengali (NLFB), Communist Party of India (Maoist), United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Rabha National Liberation Front (RNLF), and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).
“We welcome the mainstreaming of 644 militants from various outfits, who have laid down 177 arms which include AK-47s, HKs, MQs, along with hard-crafted weapons. We are moving past a period of disturbance to an era of peace. We hope for a brighter future for the state and its people,” said Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.
Last time such a surrender occurred was in 2012 when 676 militants had laid down their guns and joined peace talks with the government.
