Register
15:25 GMT +318 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    India and Pakistan flags

    Netizens React to India Lodging Strong Protest With Pakistan over Abduction of Three Hindu Girls

    © CC BY 2.0 / Umair Khan / Umair Khan Happy Independence Day!
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107650/20/1076502058.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001181078067505-netizens-react-to-india-lodging-strong-protest-with-pakistan-over-abduction-of-three-hindu-girls/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Three girls from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan were reportedly abducted on 14 and 15 January in the country’s Sindh province. India has expressed its serious concern over these incidents.

    Netizens on Saturday took to social media to extend their support to the Indian government for calling out Pakistan over recent alleged cases of abduction of minor girls belonging to that country’s Hindu community.

    Most of them suggested that while reports of abductions taking place in Pakistan are not new, steps should be taken to expose Islamabad and take required action to prevent such incidents.

    A senior Pakistani diplomat was summoned by India’s External Affairs Ministry on Friday and handed a strong note verbale (formal diplomatic communication) protesting the recent alleged abduction of minor Hindu girls, official sources in New Delhi said.

    According to reports published by the media, three minor Hindu girls - Shanti Meghwad, Sarmi Meghwad, and Mehak were kidnapped from their homes in separate incidents on 14 and 15 January respectively. The first two girls hailed from Umar village in the Tharparkar district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, while the third Hindu girl was whisked away from her home in Jacobabad district, also in the same province.

    Pakistan has been informed by India through diplomatic channels to ensure the safe return of these minor girls to their homes and families at the earliest.

    New Delhi’s objections to the alleged kidnappings come against the backdrop of it having poor bilateral relations with Islamabad ever since the former revoked the special quasi-autonomous territorial status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year through an act of parliament and subsequently creating two federal government-administered union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh – in October.

    Relations between India and Pakistan have traditionally been tense over competing claims to parts of the Kashmir region since both nations gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947. The two countries have fought three wars over Kashmir, in 1948, 1965 and 1999 respectively.

    Related:

    Forced Conversion of 2 Hindu Girls in Pakistan Creates Fresh Indo-Pak Furore
    Pak Court Rules Hindu Girls Voluntarily Converted to Islam to Marry Muslims
    Pakistan Moves to Embrace its Minorities by Opening the Doors of Hindu Temples
    India Protests Espionage Allegations Against Its Diplomats in Pakistan
    Tags:
    rising tensions, Jammu and Kashmir, public concerns, safety concerns, protest, diplomatic notes, diplomatic spat, diplomatic row, community, Hindus, Minors, abductions, Sindh Province, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sand, Heat, Roar of Engines: Best Moments of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
    Sand, Heat, Roar of Engines: Best Moments of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse