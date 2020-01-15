Service Chiefs Pay Tribute at National War Memorial on India’s 72nd Army Day

New Delhi (Sputnik): Army Day is celebrated in India to honour the country's soldiers for their selfless service, brotherhood and sacrifice. The day is also celebrated in recognition of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army from the British General, Sir Francis Butcher.

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, and heads of the army, air force and navy paid tribute to the country’s armed forces at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Wednesday on the occasion of Army Day 2020.

The main celebration to commemorate the day was held in New Delhi, where parades by soldiers from all the six army commands took place, along with a display of the Army’s prowess.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media to extend their greetings to the personnel of the Indian Army, noting their indomitable spirit and sense of sacrifice.

​History was made when Captain Tania Sher Gill from the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals became the first woman to lead an all-male contingent in Wednesday’s Parade.

​Commissioned in the Indian Army in 2017, Gill is a fourth-generation woman army officer. Her great grandfather served with the Sikh Regiment, her grandfather with the Armoured Corps and her father with the Artillery

Netizens were also effusive in their praise of the Indian Army on the occasion of the 72nd Army Day.

Eighteen army contingents took part in Wednesday’s Army Day parade. Soldiers also performed a combat readiness display in a simulated enemy environment. Military hardware, including infantry BMP-2K combat vehicles, K9 Vajra-T artillery guns, indigenously manufactured Dhanush towed guns, T-90 main battle tanks and a short span bridging system were also showcased.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane presented gallantry awards to 15 soldiers and unit citations to 18 battalions for outstanding and sustained performance during operations and in peacetime.