New Delhi (Sputnik) Sushmita Sen, who made headlines after becoming Miss Universe 1994, got the dream start in Bollywood with 1996 released film “Dastak” directed by very acclaimed Mahesh Bhatt. She then went on working with best in the industry like superstar Salman Khan in “Biwi No 1” and with Shah Rukh Khan in “Main Hoon Na”.

Sushmita was last seen showing her acting skills in the 2015 Bengali film “Nirbaak”. Now it appears she is gearing up to make a comeback, and may appear on the screen again, if her recent post was any indication, where which she used the word “filming” along with a “Life is magical “caption.

The 44- year-old, who was also seen in films like “Sirf Tum” and “Fiza”, posted a photo with the entire crew. Alongside, she wrote, “A couple of months ago they were all strangers to me, and now, they’re family!!! Life is magical like that!! Look at those smiles, after a long & exhausting day of filming...truly what a spirited team!!! #blessed #sharing #happiness #goodness #joy #teamwork #gratitude #love #duggadugga I love you guys…”

Her post received a thumbs up from netizens, who said that she can make anyone her family.

“WOW I think u can make any one like your family coz that’s how u see people. We look up to you ma'am and u make us proud. Keep going”. Another user wrote that she is the “Queen,” wrote one.

This is not the first time the former beauty queen gave hints of her acting comeback as a few days back, she posted a video flaunting henna on her hands and informed that she was in her vanity van and ready to shoot.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Sushmita is busy with her two daughters and the love of her life, model Rohman Shawl with whom she was seen posting several work out videos.