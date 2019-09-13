Ex-Miss Universe of India Gets Cheeky, Saying She ‘Bends Backwards’ for Beau - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Miss Universe India, Sushmita Sen, left her fans fawning over her cheeky video post captioned: “I bend backwards for you” from her joint workout session with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

In the video, Bollywood actress Sushmita can be seen literally bent over backwards while performing complicated acrobatic yoga with Rohman, who balances her on his feet.

Fitness enthusiast Sushmita, who is head-over-heels in love with Rohman, often shares photos and videos from her intense workout sessions with him.

"There can be strength, form, flexibility, balance and yet this is impossible to do without trust!! You lucky man Rohman Shawl, I bend backwards for you...literally!! I know you got me, poetic as always Rooh meri!. I love you guys," read the Instagram post shared on Friday by Sushmita, who enjoys a massive fan following of 4.7 million followers.

The post evoked a flurry of messages from netizens in her comment section, cheering the couple for their amazing balancing skills and strength.

While some found Sushmita inspiring, others drooled over her topless boyfriend.

Recently, Sushmita had her Instagram feed lit with photos from her vacation in the Maldives along with her adopted daughters Renee and Alisha. They were later joined by Rohman.

Sushmita has been dating him the last two years and often takes to her social media profiles to express her love for him.