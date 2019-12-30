‘You Are My Answered Prayer’: Former Miss Universe Gets Romantic With Beau Rohman Shawl

In yet another romantic post, model Rohman Sawl has shared a picture in which he is standing with Sushmita Sen and they are lovingly looking at each other.
The model also captioned the photo with a message that reads, “At different stages in my life, I have had people ask me a question that I have never really been able to answer...What makes you feel complete?? Finally I have an Answer (not for them but for my own self). @sushmitasen47 YOU ARE MY ANSWER…”
To which, Sushmita replied, “In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!! I love you babushhhh".
Apart from Rohman, Sushmita’s social media posts are also dominated by her two adopted daughters Alisha and Renne and her most recent one is a Christmas post in which Rohman can be seen trying his hand on the guitar with the girls singing.
