‘You Are My Answered Prayer’: Former Miss Universe Gets Romantic With Beau Rohman Shawl

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Miss Universe from India Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for some years now and often takes to her social media profiles to express her love for him. From their lovable vacation trips to yoga sessions, they have given a sneak peek of their affection towards each other with their posts.

In yet another romantic post, model Rohman Sawl has shared a picture in which he is standing with Sushmita Sen and they are lovingly looking at each other.

The model also captioned the photo with a message that reads, “At different stages in my life, I have had people ask me a question that I have never really been able to answer...What makes you feel complete?? Finally I have an Answer (not for them but for my own self). @sushmitasen47 YOU ARE MY ANSWER…”

To which, Sushmita replied, “In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!! I love you babushhhh".

Apart from Rohman, Sushmita’s social media posts are also dominated by her two adopted daughters Alisha and Renne and her most recent one is a Christmas post in which Rohman can be seen trying his hand on the guitar with the girls singing.