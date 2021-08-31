EU Justice, Interior Ministers Hold Joint Press Conference After Meeting on Afghanistan

Sputnik is live from Brussels where European Justice and Home Affairs ministers are holding a press conference following an extraordinary meeting of the Council on Afghanistan.
Earlier, Dunja Mijatovic, the organisation's human rights commissioner, called on Council of Europe member states to meet their humanitarian commitments and accept refugees fleeing from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban* takeover.
According to the official, while some governments and local authorities promised to accept Afghan refugees, others have either hinted at or taken steps to prevent an influx of people from the Central Asian country.
Prior to that, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the European Union will financially help Afghanistan's neighboring countries that are taking in Afghan refugees.
* Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
