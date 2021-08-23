Register
06:19 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I.

    Denmark, Finland Prepare COVID Booster Shots Amid Contradictory Vaccine Assessment

    © AP Photo / David Goldman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083408456_0:346:3028:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6dbb2705f3f4593315f6139006bf2e64.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108231083689133-denmark-finland-prepare-covid-booster-shots-amid-contradictory-vaccine-assessment/

    While the Danish authority said the vaccines "are no longer having such a good effect", the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said there are no signs that their efficiency has dwindled. Still, both are making plans for booster shot campaigns targeting the most vulnerable.

    The Danish Health Authority is working on guidelines for which citizens should be given third vaccine shots to ensure that they have sufficient protection against COVID-19.

    The agency's deputy director, Helene Probst, suggested that the vaccines are "no longer having such a good effect", thereby hampering a further analysis of the situation. "But we will not hesitate to recommend a third dose if it turns out that there is falling immunity among those who have been vaccinated", she said in a statement.

    "It will be patients with very weakened immune systems who have therefore not had such a good effect from the vaccine", Probst continued. "That would typically be cancer patients who have received chemotherapy, or people who have received organ transplants, or patients with immune diseases".

    Residents of nursing homes will be next in line, but only if there are signs that the immunity obtained from the vaccinations given earlier this year is starting to wane.

    Probst said her agency was carefully monitoring the number of fully vaccinated people being admitted to hospital in Denmark to see if there are any signs of dwindling immunity. She also stressed an "enormously high level of support for vaccines, not least in the vulnerable groups and among health and care staff".

    "Some vaccines last a lifetime, some last for a number of years, and some require a jab once a year. We need to know how long the vaccines work before we can take that decision", she noted.

    Meanwhile, health officials in Finland have started preparing for a COVID vaccine booster campaign this winter, even though the government is yet to make a final decision on whether such doses are needed.

    Unlike their Danish counterparts, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has maintained that the vaccines appear to retain their effectiveness.

    "There are no signs now that the efficacy has dwindled", ministry spokesman Taneli Puumalainen told national broadcaster Yle, noting that the coronavirus situation this autumn would indicate whether a third dose is needed after full vaccination.

    Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    Swedish Prof Doesn't Rule Out a Fifth COVID Shot
    Should Finland decide to roll out a new mass inoculation campaign against coronavirus, the boosters would also initially target vulnerable individuals. In the words of Puumalainen, the third shots would primarily target residents at elder care facilities, the elderly, and individuals with chronic conditions.

    At the same time, Family Affairs and Social Services Minister Krista Kiuru said that a surge in COVID cases this autumn would demand vaccination coverage of up to 90 percent for society to completely reopen, calling on the authorities to step up in order to get the fourth wave under control. She also mused that achieving coverage upward of 85 percent is "very difficult".

    Internationally, Germany is considering giving all citizens a third dose, several Swiss provinces are already administering booster shots, and France plans to start giving booster doses starting next month. The US is already administering third shots to citizens with compromised immune systems.

     

    Related:

    Australian Prime Minister's Ratings Drop Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Discontent
    Carrie Johnson Calls on Pregnant Women to Get Vaccinated as She Receives Her Second COVID Jab
    As More Than a Million in Israel Vaccinated With Third Dose, Tweeps Are Divided Over Its Necessity
    Tags:
    Denmark, Finland, Scandinavia, COVID-19, vaccination
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse