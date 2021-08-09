Register
05:31 GMT09 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People queue outside the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

    'Not Realistic': Denmark, Iceland Say Vaccination Has Not Led to Herd Immunity

    © AFP 2021 / PHILIP DAVALI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083560331_0:112:3078:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_65940446a39838ef9c1de8445b45751b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202108091083560293-denmark-iceland-say-vaccination-has-not-led-to-herd-immunity/

    Before the emergence of more contagious coronavirus variants, estimates placed the threshold for herd immunity at between 60 to 70 percent of the population. Yet, the growing dominance of the Delta strain, which is also more adept at dodging vaccines, has challenged this calculation based on high vaccination rates.

    With the onslaught of the more contagious Delta strain, the State Serum Institute, Denmark's infectious diseases agency, has said it no longer believes it will be possible to achieve herd immunity through vaccination, implying that COVID-19 could circulate for years to come.

    "It is not realistic to achieve herd immunity, understood as meaning that we will not see any spread of infection at all", SSI's acting academic director Tyra Grove Krause told the newspaper BT.

    Herd immunity means that enough people are immune to infection from an illness that its reproduction number or R-rate (the number of people each infected person infects) falls below one, without any other anti-infection measures in place.

    Before the emergence of more contagious variants such as the Alpha and Delta strains, estimates placed the threshold for herd immunity at between 60 to 70 percent of the population. However, the growing dominance of the Delta strain, which is also more apt at infecting people who are vaccinated, has challenged this calculus.

    "If the vaccines were 100 percent effective against the variants that are in play now, and we had 100 percent vaccination coverage among those who are 12 years and older, then we could talk about achieving actual herd immunity against the Delta variant", Krause said. "But unfortunately this is not the reality, we cannot achieve that".

    Krause admitted further COVID-19 outbreaks, but ventured that the new waves will look different from those witnessed in the past.

    "We will still see infections with COVID-19, but we will not see serious complications to the extent that we have seen in the past, because the vaccine will protect us so well against serious disease", she said, assuring that the new waves per se will not be a cause for alarm. "We are going into a period where we will be able to tolerate much higher infection rates than we did previously because those who get infected will not become seriously ill. Our threshold for when an infection rate counts as 'high' has been shifted upwards".

    Krause mused that the Delta strain also does not seriously threaten the vaccination programme, because there is "still a high level of protection against the disease left". According to her, this is in line with the purpose of the vaccines: "to prevent serious disease, not to eliminate viruses". Per Krause, the big question is how long the vaccines will remain effective.

    Earlier, Iceland's chief epidemiologist Thórólfur Gudnason reached the same conclusion that vaccination hasn't led to the herd immunity experts had hoped for. In the past several weeks, the Delta variant has exceeded all others in Iceland, one of the most vaccinated nations in Europe, breaking previous infection records and making it clear that vaccinated people may easily contract and spread it as well.

    ​According to Thórólfur Gudnason, half of those hospitalised have been vaccinated. He warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not close to being over and won't be over until it's over everywhere, calling for a readiness to deal with upcoming challenges. To address the growing issue, Iceland has already reintroduced social restrictions, after abolishing them earlier this summer and being hailed by the media as the poster child that beat the pandemic.

    Thórólfur Gudnason mused that there are only two ways to develop herd immunity: the spread of the infection itself and vaccination. "The question is whether we want to test herd immunity by opening and relaxing", he mused in an interview with the newsapaper Visir.

    ​Iceland, a nation of 330,000 has seen over 8,700 cases and 30 deaths. Denmark, a nation of 5.8 million, has seen 323,000 cases and 2,500 deaths.

    Related:

    United Airlines Now Requiring All US Employees Get Vaccinated Against COVID
    Trump Touts Success of Operation Warp Speed 'Saving 100 Million Lives' From COVID-19
    Israeli Military to Only Call Up Reservists Who are Vaccinated or Recovered From COVID, Report Says
    Tags:
    Iceland, Denmark, Scandinavia, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse