Register
05:14 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Healthcare workers wait in the Partybus, where people can listen to music while being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ishoej, Denmark February 23, 2021

    Questions Arise as More Than One in Five Danes Infected With Delta COVID Have 'Corona Pass'

    © REUTERS / RITZAU SCANPIX
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082192225_0:255:3072:1983_1200x675_80_0_0_a2921871eed825ff0da73827d9f2fb8f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107271083468080-questions-arise-as-more-than-one-in-five-danes-infected-with-delta-covid-have-corona-pass/

    Given the new circumstances, rules for the validity of the passport should be changed, experts have argued. However, despite the apparently poorer protection, the country's medical authorities have urged their compatriots to fully vaccinate themselves, emphasising that even a single shot can still contribute to a milder experience with the disease.

    More than one-fifth of the new, more contagious delta variant of coronavirus has been found in vaccinated Danes issued a so-called “corona pass”, the State Serum Institute (SSI) has warned.

    22 percent of those infected with the delta variant had a valid corona pass after the first shot when they were found infected.

    “The first tests we did of the vaccine showed that they protected well after the first jab. These were the studies that led to the vaccine being approved. Now we have a dominance with delta virus, and there we have a poorer protection,” SSI department head Palle Valentiner-Branth told Danish Radio.

    According to SSI's latest estimate, the delta variant accounts for up to 91.2 percent of those newly infected with coronavirus, making this strain the most dominant in Denmark.

    In this file photo dated Sunday, April 4, 2021, a member of the medical staff prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris
    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Over 1,200 Danes Sick With COVID-19 After Both Vaccine Shots
    However, despite the apparently poorer protection, Palle Valentiner-Branth emphasised that even a single shot can still contribute to a milder experience with the disease if one should become infected.

    “You will probably be infected to a lower degree than if you were unvaccinated, and you will not be as ill,” he said.

    Jørgen Eskild Petersen, a professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University, calls it “worrying” that people can still go out and use their corona pass, even though they may be infected with the delta variant. To rectify this, he proposed only handing out corona passports after the second shot.

    “It is not the vaccines that have changed since they were introduced, but it is simply a new virus that is less sensitive to the immunity that the vaccines provide,” he underscored.

    He cited a major study from England, which showed that both AstraZeneca and Pfizer only gave a 30-percent protection after a single shot, calling it unreasonable to grant corona passports after only a single shot.

    However, Danish parties from both left and right were against changing the rules.

    Liselott Blixt, health spokesperson for the national-conservative Danish People's Party, argued it was too late to change the rules now and instead urged people themselves to take responsibility.

    “Keep your distance and make sure you maintain good hygiene. People are already confused enough and we are tired of hearing about corona. If we change that now, then I think we're losing people,” she mused.

    Pregnant Woman
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Denmark Recommends COVID Shots for Pregnant, Breastfeeding Women in Marked U-Turn
    The Socialist People's Party urged Danes to listen to the SSI and the National Board of Health, in which it has full confidence.

    Palle Valentiner-Branth cautioned fellow Danes that they can still become infected with only on shot and urged them to become fully vaccinated at the first opportunity.

    “When you are fully vaccinated, we rarely see that you get a breakthrough infection,” Palle Valentiner-Branth said, citing figures from the SSI, according to which only 0.1 percent of fully vaccinated people have been found infected with COVID-19.

    As of now, the corona pass becomes valid 14 days after the first vaccine shot. A valid passport can also be obtained after previously becoming infected or producing a negative PCR or antigen test.

    Denmark has fully vaccinated 50.9 percent of its population. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, it has seen 312,000 cases, with some 2,500 fatalities.

    Related:

    Denmark Recommends COVID Shots for Pregnant, Breastfeeding Women in Marked U-Turn
    Tags:
    vaccination, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse