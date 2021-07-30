Second Jewelry Shop Robbed in Paris in Three Days – Reports

On Tuesday, French media said that an unidentified person stole jewels worth around two million euros ($2.4 million) from a Chaumet jewelry shop. The police have already arrested two suspects.
The broadcaster reported that the recent robbery occurred after Friday at midday. Two men stormed a Dinh Van shop in the French capital. The perpetrators stole jewels worth 2 million euros, threatening employers with a stun gun and tear gas grenade.
No one was reported injured. Policemen from the organized crime office are working at the site of the incident.
