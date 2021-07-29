At Least 1 Dead, 6 Wounded After Car Crashes Into Bar Terrace in Paris, Reports Say

A car crashed into a bar terrace in Paris' 17th arrondissement, leaving at least one person dead and six wounded, with one injured person in critical condition, French TV channel BFM reported Thursday.
The driver of the car is said to be on the run, and preliminary information points to the possibility of an accident.
Police said that an operation is underway, asking the public to avoid the area of Sauffroy street.
#Paris17 rue Sauffroy— Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) July 29, 2021
Opération de police en cours. Évitez le secteur. pic.twitter.com/WU1NLvebzo
The incident reportedly occurred at around 11 p.m. local time at the Sports Bar, with the vehicle said to have been travelling too fast and rolling over.
A video allegedly filmed on the scene was shared on social media.
Un homme en voiture a percuté une terrasse de café à Paris (17ème) faisant un mort et plusieurs blessés. L’auteur est en fuite. Il pourrait s’agir d’un accident selon les premières constatations. A confirmer. pic.twitter.com/VSYpyPVOHU— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) July 29, 2021
