Register
06:20 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013.

    Danish Police Under Fire for Breaching Data Protection Laws

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082874058_0:96:3000:1783_1200x675_80_0_0_b0e028a088a1e9c2c42e3b821c0973e7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107211083427937-danish-police-under-fire-for-breaching-data-protection-laws/

    In total, 10,000 criminal cases suspected of relying on false teledata due to a system error are eligible for review, as the Danish Data Protection Agency fears it jeopardises a fair trial, which is an essential human right.

    Police in Denmark are facing "serious criticism" from the country's Data Protection Agency for ostensibly violating the Danish arm of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules, which may have led to false evidence and wrongful convictions, TV2 has reported.

    The regulations fall under the Law Enforcement Act, which apply to "the processing of personal data by the police, the prosecution, including military prosecution, the penitentiary, the Independent Police Prosecution Service, and the courts".

    In 2019, Danish Police found a system error in the programme utilised to convert raw mobile phone data, such as geolocation records from telecommunications companies, for further use in criminal cases.

    It was also found that for at least seven years, police trial evidence had relied on possibly inaccurate teledata. Overall, about 10,000 cases had to be reviewed to avoid wrongful convictions. The debacle has already been called a "genuine scandal" by Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup and spurred the resignation of Police Chief Jens Henrik Højbjerg in December 2019.

    National Security Agency - They Served in Silence
    © CC BY 2.0 / Ryan Somma / National Security Agency - They Served in Silence
    Norway, Sweden Demand Answers on Espionage After Report of Denmark Helping NSA Spy on EU Politicians
    Yet, in 2021, the Justice Ministry announced that an independent audit had so far reviewed 5,000 criminal cases that were found to have "no basis for continuation".

    In response, the Danish Data Protection Agency called on the police to delete problematic personal data within six weeks.

    Data Protection Agency IT security specialist Allan Frank minced no words as he condemned the police.

    "It's about making sure that you have the right data, and if not, to correct it. If you cannot, you delete it. These are the most basic provisions of the law and the police violated them", he said. "It may sound lofty but a fair trial is an essential human right. The police's data processing jeopardises just that", Frank told TV2.

    Lars Mortensen of the police's National Cyber Crime Centre, responded that law enforcement "always takes criticism seriously".

    "However, these are matters that we acknowledged back in 2019. The criticisms that emerge here are something we explained in 2019 together with the attorney general. So there is nothing new in this case for us".

    Related:

    Danish Survey Reveals Widespread Corporal Punishment of Kids Despite Ban
    Danish Parties Want to Grant Polish Women Free Abortions
    Tags:
    police, data protection, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse