Register
05:34 GMT10 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants aboard a blue plastic boat in the Mediterranean Sea

    'A Very Welcome Proposal': Danish Asylum Camps in Africa Hailed by Swedish Politicians

    © AP Photo / Renata Brito
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe

    At the same, time Sweden's Social Democrat Immigration Minister Morgan Johansson ruled out the idea of mimicking the proposal to establish asylum camps in Africa, initiated by his Danish sister party, as unrealistic. Instead, Johansson emphasised that Western countries “must take responsibility”.

    The polarising proposal to “outsource” the asylum process to countries in Africa, hammered out by Danish parliament, has been given the thumbs up by several Swedish parties, despite criticism from the United Nations, the European Union and numerous human rights organisations.

    “It is a very welcome proposal”, national-conservative Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson told the newspaper Aftonbladet.

    The Sweden Democrats have for some time advocated a so-called zero vision for asylum immigration, and the party sees therefore the Danish decision as a way for the country to make this possible.

    Jimmie Åkesson wants Sweden to “take a similar course” as Denmark, whose decision, voted for by a large a majority, means that Copenhagen may conclude an agreement on asylum camps on foreign soil and completely phase out its asylum reception at home.

    “Hopefully [Swedish Prime Minister] Stefan Löfven can learn something from the Danish Social Democrats when it comes to a responsible immigration policy, even if it is too much to hope for,” Jimmie Åkesson said, emphasising the fact that the proposal was originally developed by the Social Democrats' sister party in Denmark.

    Åkesson contended that people in need of protection should get it first hand in the immediate area and the first safe country, “not in countries that are hundreds of miles away from conflict zones”. “The Danish proposal would also counteract the dangerous migration routes across the Mediterranean that kill many lives every year,” the Sweden Democrat leader argued.

    Migrants gesture
    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle
    Denmark 'Secretly Negotiating Asylum Camps in Africa'
    The liberal-conservative Moderates, currently polling as the largest opposition party, are also positive. The party's migration policy spokeswoman Maria Malmer Stenergard said that the Moderates share Denmark's “problem description of shortcomings in today's asylum system”.

    “In order to enable the integration of those granted protection, asylum-related immigration must be very low for a long time to come. Likewise, the current asylum system doesn't benefit the people who are in most need of protection. Instead, it is human traffickers and people who can afford it and have the opportunity to get to the EU who benefit the most from it,” Stenergard said.

    Stenergard emphasised, however, that there are practical problems that hamper the implementation of the Danish proposal in Sweden. First, Sweden lacks Denmark's EU exemption clause, which allows the country greater command of its immigration policies. Second, no African country has said it is willing to have such arrangements, Stenergard explained.

    According to Stenergard, the Moderates advocate that the current system be replaced by a common EU quota refugee system with initial procedures performed outside of Europe's borders. This, according to the Moderates, will only grant residence permits and safe routes into the EU to people in need of protection.

    However, Social Democrat Immigration Minister Morgan Johansson ruled out the idea of mimicking the Danish proposal as unrealistic.

    “The proposal appears unrealistic and is contrary to EU law in the area of asylum, which Sweden is bound by. Our position is that rich Western countries must be prepared to take responsibility for refugees,” Johansson said.

    Sweden and Denmark have in recent years had rather contrasting approaches to immigration. Whereas consecutive Danish governments have been tightening the screws, stifling immigration and beefing up legislation, Sweden has maintained the highest intake levels in entire Scandinavia, often citing humanitarian duties and commitment.

    Related:

    Denmark 'Secretly Negotiating Asylum Camps in Africa'
    Denmark Scraps Plans for Immigrant Departure Centre on Island Amid Pressure
    Denmark to Deploy Military to West Africa, Sahel to Fight Piracy, Terrorism
    Tags:
    asylum, immigration, Denmark, Sweden, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse