French Court Rejects Key Article of Controversial Law Banning Filming Police Officers in Action

A French court has rejected a key article of a controversial law that would prohibit members of the public from filming police officers in action and sharing images of them online. Article 24 does not effectively ban people from filming police officers and posting pictures of them, but makes it a crime if they were shared with "obvious intention to harm" both physically and psychologically.
Those found guilty will be sentenced up to five years in prison or fined $75, 000.
French authorities argue that this provision will protect police officers, who have faced threats and harassment online. Critics of the article, which include local journalist unions and civil liberties groups, maintain that it would make it harder to document police brutality and contribute to the problem of police overreach.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)