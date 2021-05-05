French Police Officer Shot Dead During Drug Raid in Avignon

A police officer has been killed in a shooting in downtown Avignon in the Provence region of France, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Twitter.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin previously said that the shooting occurred during an anti-drug raid, during which the attacker opened fire on the officers, but only hit one of the policemen.
Darmanin later also confirmed that the officer was dead and extended his condolences to the family. The interior minister said he is heading to the site of the crime.
A police source told Reuters that the suspect remains at large. Police and emergency services are currently working on the scene.
