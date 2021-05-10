Register
08:14 GMT10 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    French army paratroopers patrol near the Eiffel tower in Paris.

    French Military Claims 'a Civil War is Brewing' in France

    © REUTERS / PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    480
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105101082844362-french-military-claims-a-civil-war-is-brewing-in-france/

    In late April, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French party National Rally, stressed that the government should focus on more serious issues, including targeted violence against police, rather than dealing with retired military figures warning about a possible "civil war" in the country. The latter had earlier prompted an uproar from officials.

    French servicemen on active duty have supported an appeal by the country's former military personnel, who recently prompted an uproar from the authorities by warning about a possible "civil war" in France due to lax security and counter-extremism policies.

    In an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron published by the French magazine Valeurs Actuelles on Sunday, the servicemen, whose names were not disclosed, noted that the nation's "elders are fighters who deserve to be respected".

    "For example, these are those elderly servicemen, whose honour you have trampled in recent weeks. These are thousands of French servants who signed an open letter with common sense, soldiers who gave their best years defending our freedom […]. You treated them like rebels, although their only fault is that they love their country and mourn its apparent fall", the letter read.

    The servicemen said they "see violence in our towns and villages" and that they also see "hatred for France and its history becoming the norm".

    French soldiers patrol in the street near a department store in Paris as part of the highest level of Vigipirate security plan in Paris January 10, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Eric Gaillard
    French soldiers patrol in the street near a department store in Paris as part of the highest level of "Vigipirate" security plan in Paris January 10, 2015.
    "A civil war is brewing in France and you know it perfectly well", they argued, calling on people to take action to save their homeland and adding that "this time […] is about the survival of our country".

    The warning comes after Valeurs Actuelles published an open letter, signed by over 1,000 military personnel, including some 20 prominent retired generals, urging Macron and his government to act against the dangers of Islamism and religious fanaticism that the military claimed might divide communities and prompt a "civil war" in the country.

    The army hinted that it would intervene if the authorities failed to cease "laxity" in its policies.

    Senior French military officials, including Prime Minister Jean Castex and Defence Minister Florence Parly, were quick to condemn the military for their appeal and alleged meddling in politics.

    According to Francois Lecointre, France's chief of the defence staff, interviewed by the newspaper Le Parisien, 18 identified soldiers who signed the letter will receive punishments such as disciplinary sanctions or complete dismissal.

    Marine Le Pen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 6, 2019
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer/Pool
    Marine Le Pen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 6, 2019

    Marine Le Pen, the leader the French right-wing party National Rally, welcomed the military's initiative and invited the signatories to join her party.

    "While the dishonest government describes an article by retired generals as France's biggest problem, this is what is happening in our country", Le Pen tweeted late last month, attaching a link to a story about the violent beating of a police officer during an anti-drug operation.

    The incident reportedly took place in the Paris suburb of Bagnolet, where a policeman was attacked by a group of people who allegedly intended to beat him to death, but was rescued by his colleagues. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

    Macron Says France 'Under Terrorist Attack Again'

    In late October 2020, President Macron told reporters that France was "under terrorist attack again" after a fatal stabbing in Nice, and that the country would not give up its values due to an "Islamist terrorist attack".

    He spoke shortly after a man armed with a knife attacked people in the Notre-Dame de Nice Cathedral, killing three people — including one by beheading before being seized by the police.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi visit the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, France, 29 October 2020.
    © REUTERS / ERIC GAILLARD
    France’s Macron Blasts FT for ‘Distorting’ His Words on Islamist Separatism
    On 16 October 2020, Paris-based teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an attacker over Paty earlier showing Charlie Hebdo's caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in one of his classes on freedom of speech. Cartoon depictions of the Prophet Muhammad are considered blasphemous by Muslims.

    During a ceremony to pay respects to Paty, Macron pledged that France would go ahead with its fight for freedom of expression.

    Tags:
    civil war, servicemen, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse