Register
07:24 GMT27 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A container is lifted by a crane on May 15, 2008 on the Sleipner gas platform, some 250 kms off Norway's coast in the North Sea

    Green Switch? Norwegian Government Parties Aim to Stop New Oil Exploration

    © AFP 2021 / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104271082736871-green-switch-norwegian-government-parties-aim-to-stop-new-oil-exploration/

    A recent oil gambit by two government sidekicks may spell a political schism in the country whose wealth has for decades depended on natural resources, as the ruling Conservatives intend to continue exploration as long as it is profitable.

    The Liberals and the Christian Democrats, both junior members of the current centre-right government, intend to restrict the allocation of new licenses on the Norwegian shelf, which have long been a staple of the country's economy and the backbone of its $1 trillion Oil Fund.

    The Liberals' recent national assembly without much opposition agreed that an end must be put to the search for new oil and gas. The assembly also advocated a slashing of state aid for oil exploration, emphasising a transfer of risks from the state back to companies. Other steps in this direction include limiting tax-free income and reducing extra interest deductions and depreciation rules, the newspaper Vårt Land reported.

    The party also decided to electrify the extraction of oil and gas on the Norwegian shelf to further reduce emissions, and in the future focus on offshore wind power and emission-free hydrogen. In addition to stopping oil exploration and subsidies for oil exploration, the Liberals also decided that Norway should have accounts that detail the emissions Norwegian oil exports generate in other countries, as well as goods that Norway imports from abroad.

    Liberal Climate and Environment Minister Sveinung Rotevatn welcomed the decision.

    "It is a pretty big step for the party, but I think the time has come. We simply do not believe that it is good for the climate to explore increasingly remote sea areas for more and more complicated resources", Rotevatn said.

    Young Liberals leader Sondre Hansmark emphasised that Norway has a special responsibility for being one of the richest in the world and having profited greatly from oil and gas.

    "Norway is the world's seventh largest exporter of carbon dioxide emissions. We have made good money on this at the same time as we have helped to take the globe's temperature to a record high level", Hansmark said.

    The Christian Democrats, meanwhile, intend to stop all exploration for oil and gas in new areas in its new draft party programme.

    "Future license allocations must be limited to expansions or extensions of already existing production in mature areas, in line with the broad-based Climate Change Committee's recommendation", the draft said, according to the newspaper Aftenposten.

    Meanwhile, reports indicate that Norwegian oil and gas production could fall by 65 percent towards 2050 amid depletion of mapped oil wells and gas fields and a switch to green energy. Among other things, Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, has embraced recent environmental trends and is investing in wind farm projects.

    Anniken Hauglie, CEO of Norwegian Oil & Gas, countered that new exploration is "important", whereas access to new areas is a "prerequisite for ensuring income and welfare".

    Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg earlier said that Norway will keep drilling for oil as long as it is profitable. Her government previously granted more tax relief to the oil sector.

    Norway is one of the world's leaders in exports of energy resources, covering about 2 percent of global oil demand and 3 percent of natural gas demand. At present, there are about 90 fields in production on the Norwegian shelf.

    Related:

    Half of Norwegians Believe That Political Correctness Has Become a Problem
    'Can Have Fatal Consequences': Norwegian City 'Ill-Prepared' to Welcome NATO Nuclear Submarines
    Tags:
    oil exploration, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse