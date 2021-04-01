Register
05:51 GMT01 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Danish Police officers check vehicles at the bordertown of Krusa, Denmark January 4, 2016.

    Danish COVID-19 Test, Vaccination Centres Suffer Vandalism, Arson

    © REUTERS / Palle Peter Skov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202104011082505103-danish-covid-19-test-vaccination-centres-suffer-vandalism-arson/

    Previously, the partial lockdown in place since late 2020 sparked protests across the country, alongside the government's reliance on so-called COVID passports. The demonstrators see the restrictions as a violation of their privacy, freedom, and rights.

    In recent days, COVID-19 vaccine and testing centres across the Danish mainland province of Jutland have been targeted in a series of incidents.

    In Rødekro, a town of 6,000 people in southern Jutland close to the German border, signs showing directions to vaccination and test centres were vandalised.

    The signs were painted over with green spray paint and phrases such as "F**k WHO", "F**k WHO fascists", and "Corona is lies".

    Police in the region have confirmed the incidents and encouraged witnesses to get in contact to provide more information.

    ​Furthermore, a vaccination and test centre in the northern Jutland town of Hobro was also vandalised, according to the local sports centre that houses the facility.

    "During the night, vandalism was committed and signs were stolen in connection with the test and vaccination centres at the Hobro sports centre", the sports centre wrote on Wednesday on its Facebook page, pledging to replace the signs.

    "It's just incredibly tiresome", manager Johnny Wulff told TV2. "I'm super angry about that, because I feel that we are helping with a societal task by making our facilities available, so I don't understand anyone who should oppose it".

    A vaccination centre in the town of Silkeborg, central Jutland was targeted in an attempted arson, the regional police district said on Tuesday.

    The perpetrators started a fire inside a container with face masks and later attempted to push the container through a glass screen at the vaccination centre. Luckily, the fire didn't spread across the building, but the police are taking the situation very seriously and are looking for witnesses.

    Earlier this month, fire bombs were thrown at a test centre in Ballerup, north of Copenhagen. As a result of this incident the National Police pledged to keep an extra close eye on vaccination and test centres.

    Denmark has been under partial lockdown since late 2020. In recent weeks, it has eased several restrictions, yet retained most of them until early April. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen previously assumed that the country would fully reopen when everyone aged 50 and over had been vaccinated and suggested that so-called COVID passports indicating one's status would be helpful.

    The Scandinavian nation has seen a wave of demonstrations against restrictions in major cities, including Copenhagen. The protesters see the said measures as encroachment upon their rights and freedom. During the protests Mette Frederiksen was burned in effigy, and dozens of people were arrested.

    With some 230,000 COVID-19 cases to date and over 2,400 deaths, Denmark is the second most-hit Scandinavian nation trailing Sweden.

    Related:

    Denmark, Austria Seek Partnership with Israel Over COVID-19 Vaccines Outside of EU Plan
    Denmark Agrees to Re-Open When Everyone Aged Over 50 Gets Inoculated, Obtains 'Corona Pass'
    Tags:
    vandalism, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse