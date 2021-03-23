Register
06:51 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Yasin

    Outrage as Swedish Radio Names Jailed Rapper With Links to Gangland Crime 'Artist of the Year'

    © Photo : YouTube/YasinTheDon
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082423918_0:-1:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_6bcd0d48e5bad05e2863c88ba7cbf9a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202103231082423777-outrage-as-swedish-radio-names-jailed-rapper-with-links-to-gangland-crime-artist-of-the-year/

    The rapper Yasin has been in custody since the beginning of the year on suspicion of complicity in kidnapping. He was previously linked to the criminal network Shottaz from the ethnic enclave of Rinkeby and served time for a felony, which many, including former and acting ministers consider unbecoming behaviour for an “Artist of the Year”.

    Swedish Radio has stirred outrage by awarding the Artist of the Year prize to a criminal rapper with ties to the underworld.

    Yasin Abdullahi Mahamoud, also known as Yasin Byn or just Yasin, has been in custody since the beginning of the year on suspicion of complicity in kidnapping.

    The 23-year-old rapper, who has a Somali background, has previously been sentenced to prison for a felony. Last year, he was also detained for three months on suspicion of murder, but was released in March of the same year when the investigation was closed. He was previously linked to the criminal gang Shottaz, based in the ethnic enclave of Rinkeby in Greater Stockholm.

    Since Yasin is currently in custody on suspicion of a serious crime, he couldn't accept Swedish Radio's award on the spot.

    However, the decision sparked controversy in the artistic and the political worlds alike.

    “Considering robbing some banks, so maybe I can win Artist of the Year next year”, singer-songwriter Thomas Di Leva tweeted.

    ​“Is it true that Yasin is also nominated for Nazi of the Year by the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR)? You have to distinguish between the work and the artist. Shottaz has killed more darkies than the Swedish Nazi movement has in the last 30 years. It is a work the NMR can not ignore, despite the artist's ethnicity,” Iranian-born Moderate MP Hanif Bali tweeted sarcastically.

    ​“Had Yasin lived in Södermalm [an affluent Stockholm district] and terrorised Swedish Radio's managers and families, he would of course never have received the award. But since he is trying to ruin the life of the immigrant working class in the suburbs, it is a 'strong narrative'...”, Swedish Trade Union Confederation economist Torbjörn Hållö tweeted.

    ​“Hard but true. The security of the working class should weigh as heavily as the security of the prosperous academic middle class,” Social Security Minister Ardalan Shekarabi tweeted.

    ​“I think it is provocative”, former Social Affairs Minister Annika Strandhäll told Dagens Nyheter.

    She said it was “completely incomprehensible” for the artist to receive prizes while in custody on suspicion of serious violent crimes, warning against romanticising crime as the “voice of the suburbs”.

    “This question really begs to be asked, if the debate looked the same among people from to the families who lost their children in the gang conflicts,” Strandhäll said.

    Yasin is one of Sweden's most played streamed artists on Spotify and several of his songs have reached the top of the charts.

    Last autumn, Yasin said in an interview with national broadcaster SVT last that he had left the crime behind and has during his time in prison continued to claim his innocence.

    Related:

    Swedish Prime Minister Under Fire for Saying Afghan Stabbing 'Not a Question of Immigration'
    Over Half of All Convicted Rapists in Sweden Have Foreign Background, Study Finds
    Swedish Feminists Launch 'Defamation Fund' for Women Convicted of MeToo Libel
    Swedish Hunters Rebel Against License Fees Sponsoring 'Feminist Quasi-Science'
    Tags:
    rap, crime, gangs, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sally Sha holds up a sign during a Stop Asian Hate rally at Discovery Green in downtown Houston, Texas on 20 March 2021.
    Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse